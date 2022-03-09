Investigating Seahawks' Potential Replacement Options For Russell Wilson

Kicking off the post-Wilson era, Seattle may draft a quarterback early in April, but the team has no shortage of options to consider as several veterans with starting experience could be available in free agency or via trade.

For the past couple of years, as trade winds swirled around him and the divide between the player and franchise grew, one question has been front and center amid the speculation: If the Seahawks do decide to deal Russell Wilson, who will the team tab as his replacement under center?

After a couple offseasons of relentless trade chatter, Seattle now must figure out the answer to that very question with the most important position in professional sports now vacant. Sending shockwaves throughout the NFL, the team shipped Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a trio of players on Tuesday.

As a result of the trade, the Seahawks now hold the No. 9 overall pick in April's draft, putting them in prime position to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class. Intriguing talents such as Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett among others could be candidates to select in the top 10 with the upside to develop into a franchise signal caller.

But with coach Pete Carroll set to turn 71 years old next season and a roster featuring plenty of talent away from the quarterback position, Seattle may not be interested in handing the reins to an unproven rookie as they did with Wilson a decade ago. Instead, even if they draft a quarterback, they may prefer a proven veteran with starting experience who can keep the team in the mix for a playoff spot next season.

Which options could be on the table for the Seahawks as they enter the post-Wilson era? Here's a look at 11 players who could make sense who are currently on the roster, available in free agency, or could be acquired via trade.