Investigating Seahawks' Potential Replacement Options For Russell Wilson
For the past couple of years, as trade winds swirled around him and the divide between the player and franchise grew, one question has been front and center amid the speculation: If the Seahawks do decide to deal Russell Wilson, who will the team tab as his replacement under center?
After a couple offseasons of relentless trade chatter, Seattle now must figure out the answer to that very question with the most important position in professional sports now vacant. Sending shockwaves throughout the NFL, the team shipped Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a trio of players on Tuesday.
As a result of the trade, the Seahawks now hold the No. 9 overall pick in April's draft, putting them in prime position to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class. Intriguing talents such as Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett among others could be candidates to select in the top 10 with the upside to develop into a franchise signal caller.
But with coach Pete Carroll set to turn 71 years old next season and a roster featuring plenty of talent away from the quarterback position, Seattle may not be interested in handing the reins to an unproven rookie as they did with Wilson a decade ago. Instead, even if they draft a quarterback, they may prefer a proven veteran with starting experience who can keep the team in the mix for a playoff spot next season.
Which options could be on the table for the Seahawks as they enter the post-Wilson era? Here's a look at 11 players who could make sense who are currently on the roster, available in free agency, or could be acquired via trade.
In-House Options
Drew Lock
Once a promising first-round pick out of Missouri, Lock's decision-making woes on and off the field doomed him in Denver as he threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions in 2020 and he also missed a game after blatantly violating COVID-19 policies. But he's still only 25 years old and has all of the physical tools necessary to be a starter in the league and with a change of scenery, it's not impossible he could turn things around in new surroundings with a talented group of receivers.
Geno Smith
Thrust into action replacing an injured Wilson last season, Smith did a respectable job under center for the Seahawks, completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing five touchdowns compared to one interception. He's a free agent and recently was detained on a DUI arrest, but Carroll seemed interested in re-signing him at the combine and he could be a viable stop-gap starter in 2022 with a young quarterback waiting in the wings behind him.
Jacob Eason
Acquired off waivers from the Colts midway through the 2021 season, Eason remains a major work in progress. The former Washington product has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but his struggles reading defenses are well-documented. He could be a factor in the backup race, but most likely, he won't be in contention for playing time next season.
Trade Options
Jimmy Garoppolo
Starting for a bitter rival the past several seasons, the Seahawks know Garoppolo well. His injury history, including a recent shoulder surgery, as well as his massive contract and occasional bone-headed interception, will likely deter them from making a trade for him within the NFC West. But he's still just 30 years old and led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games, so he's proven himself as a capable game manager and could be in consideration.
Deshaun Watson
Talent-wise, Watson stands alone in this group of players and led the NFL in passing yards only two years ago. But he's mired in legal issues, including 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and it remains unclear when or if he will be available to play. The Texans also want a boatload of draft picks in return, but the Seahawks have interest in the three-time Pro Bowler and at just 26 years of age, his arrival would immediately put them back into contention for years to come.
Kirk Cousins
With a new coach in Kevin O'Connell coming to Minnesota, the Vikings may be in the market for a young quarterback as Cousins enters the final year of his contract and carries a $45 million cap hit. While he's not a superstar and will turn 34 in August, Cousins threw 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions last year and has been a Pro Bowler in two of the past three seasons. He'd be an expensive stop-gap at worst, but Carroll has always held him in high regard and he would instantly give the Seahawks a chance to compete in the NFC West again.
Gardner Minshew
Previously starring at Washington State, Pacific Northwest fans would love to see "Minshew Mania" come to Seattle. An underrated athlete with a propensity for improvisation, Minshew is only 26 years old and has thrown 41 touchdowns compared to just 17 interceptions in 27 career games. He might be available for a mid-round pick and would be an inexpensive starting option with potential long-term upside under center.
Free Agent Options
Teddy Bridgewater
Ironically, Bridgewater beat out Lock for the Broncos' starting quarterback job a year ago and led the team to a 3-0 start. While the team cooled off, he posted solid, yet unspectacular numbers with 3,052 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. At this point, he's not a long-term answer, but on a one-year deal, he could keep the Seahawks competitive until they land their future starter.
Jameis Winston
Before succumbing to a torn ACL last season, Winston had the Saints in the running for an NFC South title and had cut down on the turnovers that plagued him earlier in his career with the Buccaneers. He threw 14 touchdowns and just three picks in seven starts and with the former No. 1 overall pick being only 28 years old, he may still have the upside to be a long-term answer for a team like the Seahawks. For now, he'd be an intriguing one-year flier if healthy.
Mitch Trubisky
After a failed stint as a starter with the Bears, Trubisky went to Buffalo to back up Josh Allen and drew raving reviews from the coaching staff, which has suddenly created interest on the market for the 27-year old signal caller. A quality athlete with above-average arm talent, he could be a good scheme fit for the Seahawks in the short-term if they're set on getting back to their old school ways of running the football.
Marcus Mariota
Like Winston, Mariota didn't pan out with his original team as a top five draft choice and has spent the past couple seasons as a gadget player and backup for the Raiders. Still an explosive athlete with the football in his hands, the former Oregon star would create interest in the Pacific Northwest and it's possible he could still have enough talent to be a starter in the league with the right situation presented to him.