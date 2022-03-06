Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Linebackers

With Bobby Wagner's future now in question and reinforcements at the strongside spot welcome, linebacker suddenly looks like a significant area of need for Seattle long-term. Luckily, this year's draft features plenty of talented players who could help set up the franchise at the position for the future.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - While coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider did everything in their power to extinguish lingering trade rumors regarding Russell Wilson at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, the same can't necessarily be said in regard to their response on the future of another Seahawks legend.

Coming off another All-Pro-caliber season with 170 tackles, Bobby Wagner remains one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. But set to turn 32 years old this summer, he has shown signs of athletic decline, particularly in coverage, and his $20.35 million cap hit for 2022 has created speculation about whether or not Seattle will keep him at that price point.

When asked about Wagner's status on Wednesday, Carroll indicated that he expects Wagner will be back in 2022, but his response suggested his return for an 11th season wasn't necessarily guaranteed and the team likely is working on adjusting his deal behind the scenes.

“We love playing with Bobby," Carroll told reporters. "He’s been a great player, another great season. At this time of year, there’s a lot of guys that are in the position where we got to figure out where everybody fits together, and Bobby’s been such a steady part of it. We’d love to be able to play with him, so we’ll work towards that. If we can do that, we’ll do it.”

Given Wagner's contributions to the franchise, the Seahawks clearly face a difficult decision on his future if he isn't willing to sign an extension or take a pay cut to lower his cap hit. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, with Jordyn Brooks emerging as one of the best young linebackers in the game, cutting the legend to save more than $16 million against the cap remains on the table.

Whether or not Wagner returns, considering his age and tread on his tires, the Seahawks have to be looking towards the future without him and also have questions at the SAM linebacker spot. With Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven entering the final year of their rookie deals, long-term starters at both spots may not even be on the roster yet, making linebacker a significant need long-term heading into the offseason.

Here's a look at eight linebackers who participated in this week's combine who could be on Seattle's radar as targets in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft: