Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Running Back

Leading the NFL in rushing yards (671), touchdowns (6), yards per carry (7.29), rushes of 20 yards or more (11) and yards after contact per attempt (5.27) from Week 14 onward, Penny took himself off the cusp of irrelevancy to near the top of the free agent running back hierarchy. The upside he possesses should attract plenty of potential suitors, most likely including the Seahawks.

Joining him on the market is Collins, who started six games for Seattle after Carson went down. In a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, he became the team's first running back to rush for 100 or more yards in a single game since 2019. But hip and glute injuries suffered during the same game—as well as a lingering abdomen issue that eventually landed him on injured reserve—made him virtually ineffective for the rest of the year.

Additionally, veteran Adrian Peterson is also an unrestricted free agent. The surefire future Hall of Famer appeared in just one game for the Seahawks, scoring his 126th career touchdown to tie Browns legend Jim Brown for 10th place on the all-time list before having his season ended due to a back injury. Penny partially attributed his late-season success to Peterson's presence and mentorship, reinforcing speculation about a potential move into the coaching sphere.

As for the current state of the roster, the Seahawks have five running backs under contract for the 2022 season: Carson, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Josh Johnson and Darwin Thompson. For now, the indication is that Carson will be able to resume football activities later this year, but an injury as serious and unique as his—especially at the position and intensity he plays—is an obvious cause for concern. Releasing him now would save $3.4 million towards the salary cap and incur a $3 million dead cap hit, but doing so after June 1 would save $4.9 million with a halved dead cap hit of $1.5 million.

The trio of Homer, Dallas and Thompson have all logged considerable time on active rosters to start their respective young careers and all offer similar profiles as third-down, change-of-pace backs with special teams value. Homer was arguably Seattle's best special teamer in 2021, taking a fake punt the distance in a Week 13 win over the 49ers and returning an onside kick for a touchdown to seal a Week 8 victory over the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Dallas carried the ball a total of 33 times and had his best game against the Cardinals in Week 11, recording 41 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Thompson spent the majority of the year on the Buccaneers' practice squad before landing back with the Chiefs for the posteason; he signed a future contract with the Seahawks on February 16.

Johnson, an undrafted signee out of Louisiana-Monroe, played some special teams in his pair of elevations from the practice squad and was signed to Seattle's active roster prior to its season finale. The organization is high on his ability and may envision a role for him in 2022.