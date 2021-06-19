Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Tyler Mabry

Following an impressive training camp last summer, Mabry enters a top-heavy tight ends group with a decent shot at cracking Seattle's roster with a strong preseason. Will his momentum continue, or will be outshined by the two other backup tight ends he's set to compete against?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Tyler Mabry, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Mabry didn't produce big numbers in his collegiate career, registering just 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 73 receptions in 40 games between Buffalo and Maryland. Instead, he carved out his path to the NFL with his stellar blocking ability, though the athletic traits suggest there's untapped potential as a pass catcher here. Signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020, that potential flashed along with a strong performance as a blocker and special teamer. However, the cancellation of preseason games kept him relatively off the team's radar, instead spending the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad. Now he finds himself with a solid opportunity to etch out a role as a fourth tight end in an overhauled group that lacks depth behind the trio of Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson.

Best Case Scenario: The Seahawks may go into the season with just three tight ends, but if Mabry puts forth a strong camp and preseason he may leave them with no other choice but to carry four. His ability as a blocker both at the line of scrimmage and out of the backfield would be a nice asset to have at the back of the roster, and would give the team some insurance in case Dissly's injury history crops back up.

Worst Case Scenario: Mabry fails to ride the momentum he built in last year's camp and is overshadowed by Cam Sutton and Dominick Wood-Anderson, who take his place in line for practice squad consideration.

What to Expect in 2021: Mabry will be a fun player to watch in the team's three preseason games. He should get a long look given the limited depth the team has at the tight end position, setting the stage for a potential breakout August. Whether that equates to a push for a 53-man roster spot or not, there's no denying the upside he has. If he impresses, fans will likely see him contribute as a special teams player on Sundays.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche