Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Safeties

Seattle has several questions to answer on defense with a new coaching staff in charge, but if the group can stay healthy, a star-studded cast of safeties led by Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs should give Clint Hurtt and company a great chance at finding immediate success.

When the Seahawks report for the start of training camp later this month, there will be plenty of new faces on defense, including a new coordinator in Clint Hurtt and the notable absence of long-time starting linebacker Bobby Wagner.

But while Seattle squarely finds itself in a period of transition on both sides of the ball, Hurtt, associate head coach Sean Desai, and defensive backs coach Karl Scott will benefit from continuity and star power in the secondary. Anchoring one of the best safety groups in the NFL, Pro Bowlers Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams are poised to return from offseason surgeries, while invaluable reserves Ryan Neal, Marquise Blair, and Ugo Amadi will also be back for their fourth seasons with the franchise.

Even behind those five established veterans, the Seahawks have a former second-round pick in Josh Jones and a quartet of fascinating undrafted rookie signees ready to compete when camp kicks off on July 27.

In the midst of their annual six-week moratorium between organized team activities and training camp, how does the Seahawks safety group look? Diving into the depth chart, here's an updated look at the projected starters, a sleeper to watch, a potential wild card to keep an eye on, and a player squarely on the roster bubble.

Projected Starters: Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams Finally receiving the attention he deserves as one of the most underrated star safeties in football, Diggs garnered Pro Bowl honors for the second consecutive season after leading the Seahawks with five interceptions and posting a career-best 94 tackles. It marked the fifth straight year he finished with at least three interceptions, making him the only defender in the NFL to accomplish the feat during that span. Though he didn't earn All-Pro distinction, the ball hawking center fielder did receive three votes, and Seattle rewarded him for his consistent excellence, reliability, and leadership by handing him a three-year, $40 million contract in March. Playing in an aggressive, multiple defense, he should be poised for another big season as he pushes for his first All-Pro selection in 2022. Enduring an up-and-down second season with the Seahawks, Adams started off slowly before finding his groove at the midway point of the season. Though he didn't register a single sack in 13 games after breaking the record for defensive backs in that category only one season earlier, he picked off a pair of passes in losses to the Packers and Commanders in a three-game stretch, displaying significant improvements in coverage while playing extensive two-deep looks. He also amassed 87 tackles, surpassing his total from 2020, before suffering a season-ending torn labrum in his left shoulder. Expected to be fully recovered for the start of camp, Hurtt will aim to find creative ways to deploy his unique safety as a blitzer while accentuating his strengths in coverage to maximize on his rare talents. Sleeper: Bubba Bolden Only two years ago, Bolden looked the part of a potential day two selection after earning Second-Team All-ACC honors at Miami. Wreaking havoc while seeing action at both safety spots, he posted 74 tackles, forced four fumbles, and picked off one pass to lead the 'Canes secondary. Unfortunately, injuries plagued him in his final collegiate season and he wasn't near as productive, which led to him falling out of the draft entirely in April. Possessing plus-size at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds and enough versatility to play free or strong safety along with special teams, a healthy Bolden has the talent to make life interesting for returning veterans such as Blair and Ryan Neal with a strong training camp and preseason. At worst, if he plays to his potential, he should be an intriguing practice squad developmental player who could be a part of the Seahawks' future. Wild Card: Marquise Blair When healthy, Blair has tantalized with his versatility and physicality playing both safety spots as well as nickel cornerback for the Seahawks. But the former second-round pick out of Utah has been dogged by severe injuries, missing all but two games in 2020 with a torn ACL and missing the final 11 games last season with a fractured kneecap. Now in the final year of his rookie deal, while expectations may not be as high for the fan base, the coaching staff remains bullish on his ability to make an impact as a situational sub-package weapon alongside Adams and Diggs on defense. If he can stay on the field, associate head coach Sean Desai will likely seek out ways to utilize him as a "big" nickel in certain situations and play him in the box in dime looks, taking advantage of his athleticism, size, and positional flexibility. On The Bubble: Ugo Amadi Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Since arriving as a fourth round pick out of Oregon in 2019, Amadi has outperformed his draft slot filling in for Blair in the slot and excelling on special teams. Logging extensive playing time on defense, he's contributed 108 tackles and an interception over the past two seasons and given his importance on kick and punt coverage teams along with his immense versatility playing all over the secondary, his roster spot likely isn't in jeopardy. However, with only one year left on his contract and several other quality safeties battling behind Diggs and Adams, it's possible he could wind up being an odd man out if one or two undrafted rookies impress in training camp and he doesn't beat out Justin Coleman or Blair for slot duties. Keeping that in mind, he will need a strong camp of his own to maintain his spot in the safety pecking order.

