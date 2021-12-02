3 Seahawks Sit Atop Pro Bowl Voting

Five games under .500, Seattle won't come close to matching last year's mark with seven Pro Bowlers. But a standout defender and two special teams stars look poised to each earn their second Pro Bowl honor respectively.

With only 10 days left for fans to cast their votes, despite being in last place in the NFC West with a 3-8 record, three Seahawks sit atop their respective position groups in Pro Bowl balloting.

Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, safety Quandre Diggs has further elevated his play manning center field in Seattle's secondary and currently leads all free safeties in votes in the NFC. Punter Michael Dickson and special teams ace Nick Bellore also hold leads after two and a half weeks of voting and would be in line to each make their second Pro Bowl squad apiece.

Per Pro Football Focus, Diggs has allowed 16 receptions on 23 targets for 196 yards and a touchdown, yielding a 70.5 opposing passer rating in coverage. Through 11 games, he leads the team with three interceptions, already has amassed 70 combined tackles, and has produced a pair of pass breakups.

Last month following a Week 8 win over the Jaguars, Diggs became the first player in the NFL to produce at least three interceptions in each of the past five seasons, a testament to his consistent excellence.

"He's a fantastic football player and teammate," coach Pete Carroll said after learning of Diggs' accomplishment. "He's just such a stud of a teammate. Some guys when they say stuff everybody listens; he's one of those guys. People respect him because of who he is and how he does what he does and how he works his business and all. For him to have success like that is great. He deserves every bit of it."

While not every move general manager John Schneider has made in recent years has panned out for the Seahawks, his decision to trade a fifth-round pick to the Lions for Diggs prior to the 2019 trade deadline has become one of his best theft jobs. The former sixth-round pick out of Texas has recorded 11 interceptions and 134 tackles in just 32 games with the team since his arrival, emerging as one of the sport's best free safeties.

Enjoying yet another strong season after being extended before training camp, Dickson leads the NFL with 32 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. Despite leading the league with 62 punt attempts this season, 51.6 percent of those punts have landed inside the 20, third behind only Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and Patriots punter Jake Bailey.

Per TruMedia, Dickson ranks third in the NFL in opposing starting field position after punt returns, with opponents on average starting at their own 20 yard-line. Only Bailey and Townsend have produced better starting field position this season.

"He’s a terrific football player and a big weapon for us, and the defense really counts on that happening in the backed-up situations that they get in. He’s a big factor," Carroll said of Dickson following Monday's loss to Washington.'

Like Diggs, Bellore earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and has maintained his stellar play into his third season with Seattle. After recording 14 special teams tackles and a fumble recovery a year ago, he currently ranks second in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles.

Fans have until December 12 to submit their Pro Bowl votes for their favorite players. As of November 28, votes can be cast online as well as on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name.