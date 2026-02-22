Steelers RB Makes Sense For Seahawks to Sign in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks need to figure out what they are doing at the running back position during free agency.

Kenneth Walker III is a free agent and the team needs to either re-sign him or find his veteran replacement. With Zach Charbonnet out for most of the year recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs, the Seahawks are going to need someone new to step up to the plate. That player could be Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell.

"Gainwell is coming off a career-best 537 rushing yards with five TDs, while splitting duties with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh. His 47.4% success rate on rush attempts ranked sixth-best among all RBs (min. 100 carries)," NFL.com contributor Kevin Patra wrote.

"Gainwell proved his prowess as a receiving back in his first year with the Steelers, generating 486 yards -- fifth-most among backs, behind only Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane -- with three scores on 73 catches. That dual-threat ability is extremely valuable.

"However, Gainwell could be overlooked on the open market. The reality that clubs don’t generally want to spend on the RB position and the deep pool of backs ticketed for free agency mean Gainwell could get lost in the shuffle."

Seahawks Could Sign Kenneth Gainwell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell runs during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Gainwell played very well in his first season with the Steelers after spending the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gainwell has built a strong career for himself, but it could be time for him to move out of the state of Pennsylvania, where he has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career.

The Seahawks should do everything in their power to keep Walker. He should be the team's top priority this offseason, but there will be a considerable amount of interest in the Super Bowl MVP. If he isn't willing to take a hometown discount (he shouldn't), the Seahawks need to try and find one or two smaller priced players to take on his load.

Gainwell could be given the chance to be a true No. 1 back in an offense that caters to running backs, giving him the chance to cash in big for another contract in 2027 or 2028.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

