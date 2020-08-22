5 Observations from Seahawks Eighth Training Camp Practice

Preparing for their first of two "mock" scrimmages at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks returned to action in their eighth training camp practice on Friday.

Due to increased restrictions set forth by the team, I won't be able to report on depth chart-related developments from this point moving forward. But there was still plenty to unpack during the open portions of the session. Here's five takeaways on Friday's practice at the VMAC.

1. Chris Carson was MIA for a second straight day and several other running backs took advantage with explosive runs.

Earlier in camp, Carson missed the first couple of practice sessions due to family issues he was addressing away from the team. He returned last week and participated in three straight practices before suddenly being absent the past two days again, leaving Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer as the primary beneficiaries. Hyde enjoyed his best day of camp thus far, busting loose for a couple of 20-plus yard runs, while Dallas broke free on an outside run for a big gain and also racked up big yardage after the catch on a reception crossing the teeth of the defense. Homer also had a couple of solid runs on the afternoon as the offense bounced back from a rough Thursday practice.

2. Returning from a groin injury, Freddie Swain made his presence felt with several nice catches in traffic.

In an earlier press conference during camp, coach Pete Carroll praised Swain for an excellent start to his first training camp. Unfortunately, he had been sidelined for the past three practices, stalling his momentum battling for a roster spot. But the rookie picked up where he left off upon his return to action on Friday, showing off strong hands by plucking one pass over his head out of the air and hauling in another reception where he turned upfield and picked up solid yardage after the catch. He also returned a handful of kickoffs and remains a factor to watch on special teams.

3. It was another strong practice from Seattle's duo on the right side of the offensive line in Brandon Shell and Damien Lewis.

Spearheading the rushing success of Hyde, Homer, and Dallas in the first team session, most of the Seahawks productive runs were generated off of blocks by the combo of Shell and Lewis, who continue to build a strong rapport on the right side of a new-look offensive line. The duo of newcomers already appear to be quite comfortable working together, particularly in the run game. More tests await, especially in pass protection, as they will have their mettle tested in upcoming scrimmages when they will likely see more intricate stunt schemes by the defensive line. But coach Mike Solari couldn't have asked for a better start from the pair through a week and a half of practices.

4. Becoming more comfortable playing a hybrid role, Marquise Blair was Seattle's defensive standout of the day.

Easily enjoying his most productive day in camp, Blair dominated during the red zone period on Seattle's open team period. First, he was sent on a blitz and promptly found his way to Russell Wilson, picking up the "sack" as the whistle was blown.On the next play, he flashed in coverage, doing a textbook-worthy job of getting his hand up to deflect an intended pass from Wilson on a corner route towards the right back pylon in the end zone. As the second-year player continues to exhibit improvement, the Seahawks will keep searching for unique ways to use his versatile skill set as much as possible within the confines of their defense.

5. Young linebackers once again came to play, especially against the run.

Seattle has as much depth as any NFL team at the linebacker position, and while I can't elaborate on which players are lining up with the starters and how many snaps each player is receiving, the trio of Cody Barton, rookie Jordyn Brooks, and Ben Burr-Kirven all had quality practices. Showing outstanding instincts, Barton rocketed through the B-gap to blow up Hyde on a run play, leading Jamal Adams to sprint from the sideline onto the field to celebrate. Brooks also made a play in the backfield and seemed to be around the ball more than he has in any other practice, while Burr-Kirven continued a strong week with another deflection in coverage and a tackle for loss. All three players will be under the microscope in Saturday's scrimmage.

Injury Updates: While Swain and defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas returned after missing multiple practices, defensive tackle Poona Ford remained out with a calf issue. Undrafted rookie defensive end Eli Mencer, cornerback Gavin Heslop, and second-year receiver Cody Thompson were also sidelined and did not participate due to undisclosed injuries.