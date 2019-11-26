7 Reasons Seahawks Fans Should be Thankful

The Seahawks are 9-2 or better for the third time in franchise history. The other two times, the franchise ended up in the Super Bowl.

Yet, there is a lot of hand-wringing going on about a team that is squarely, almost comfortably, in a playoff spot.

It’s time to take a step back and give thanks to this team, because things could be so much worse.

But first, some of the hand-wringing is understandable.

Timothy from an episode of Friends said it best when he said “"It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a little emotional scarring, right?”

He meant more of the complicated relationships and family drama that a giant, late-November feast can bring. However, rooting for the Seahawks, 9-2 or not, can be scarring.

For example, Seattle has played in a whopping nine one-score games this season, but managed to win eight of those contests. They know how to raise your blood pressure and make you pull your hair out, which ultimately gives way to a primal yell of ecstatic victory.

9-2 is 9-2, no matter how you look at it. Sure, they could have beaten the Saints or even the Ravens if things broke a little differently, but they also could have easily lost to the (still winless) Bengals, Steelers, Rams, Browns and 49ers without a huge play or a big break going their way.

Take a page out of Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch’s book and just be “thankful.”

With Thanksgiving only two days away, here are seven things to be thankful for this week as a Seahawks fan.

1. Be thankful that the Seahawks have a better record than 27 NFL teams.

The Seahawks are consistently showing up in the top five among NFL pundits’ power rankings. They are not only squarely in the playoff race, but are finally being taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender after two excellent defensive showings in wins over the 49ers and Eagles. Die hard fans know this team is not without weaknesses, but they keep finding ways to win nonetheless.

2. Be thankful the Seahawks are currently undefeated (3-0) against NFC West rivals.

Winning division games is always tough in the NFL, regardless of the quality of those teams. Not even the Patriots are immune to head-scratching losses to inferior teams in their own division. The Seahawks still have a round to go with each NFC West foe over the final five weeks, but they can’t finish worse than .500 in division.

3. Be thankful Seattle has a three-game cushion for a playoff spot.

The Seahawks are firmly in the first Wild Card spot, with their Monday night opponent, the Vikings, hot on their tail. However, after the Vikings, there is a steep drop off in the NFC standings. The 6-5 Rams, fresh off of a Monday night beatdown, are the only team with a winning record in the NFC currently not in a playoff spot. The Seahawks certainly have their eyes on the division crown but, barring disaster, a playoff spot is almost certain.

4. Be thankful for an elite franchise quarterback like Russell Wilson.

Even if Lamar Jackson wins MVP (and he would deserve it), Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for multiple years. He is tied with Jackson for the NFL lead in touchdown passes and second in passer rating. Much like favorite pie on Thanksgiving, watching Wilson play quarterback is an absolute treat. All around the NFL, most consider Wilson to be the best deep ball thrower in the league and he's still a magician when plays break down.

5. Be thankful for a competent front office and head coach running the show in Seattle.

There's plenty of turmoil taking place for organizations around the league such as the Dolphins, Redskins, and Cowboys. The Seahawks’ front office rarely dips into controversy and has made some franchise-altering moves, even recently. The trades for Jadeveon Clowney and Quandre Diggs have energized a once struggling defense. Both players will factor into how far the Seahawks go in January. The front office has been smart and level-headed, which is more than most front offices can say. Pete Carroll has been a source of stability for a decade now. Every time his teams are counted out, he just smiles back and keeps chomping on his gum.

6. Be thankful for multiple Ring of Honor candidates playing for the Seahawks at the same time.

As mentioned, Wilson is beyond special. You are watching the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history every Sunday - cherish it. Also, Bobby Wagner is a possible future Pro Football Hall of Famer in his own right. It’s incredible that the Seahawks have two of the best players at their respective positions at quarterback and linebacker. Both those players are shoo-ins to join the Ring of Honor. One could also make a case for K.J. Wright, who is now one of just three Seahawks left from their Super Bowl winning team. He turned in four straight 100+ tackle seasons from 2014-2017. Carroll, of course, is the winningest coach in Seattle history. At least three of these individuals should be enshrined in Seattle’s Ring of Honor someday.

7. Be thankful for Seattle being one of the steadiest teams of the decade.

Led by Wilson, Wagner, Carroll, and countless other stars, Seattle has been perhaps the NFC's best team in this decade. Aside from New England, no other franchise has been as consistent winning games and punching a ticket to the playoffs over the last 10 years. They are the only NFC team to appear in multiple Super Bowls and also the only one to have at least seven straight winning seasons during that span.

It’s good to be a Seahawks fan right now. So when you are gathering around your dinner table on Thursday, with friends and family, just sit back, take a big bite of juicy turkey and smile knowing you are a fan of one of the best franchises in the NFL.