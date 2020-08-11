8 Seahawks Predictions for the 2020 Season

Following an offseason unlike any other in NFL history, the Seahawks will finally resume on-field team practices on Wednesday with one month until the start of the regular season in Atlanta.

Up to this point, Seattle and all other 31 other teams have been forced to replace OTAs and minicamps with virtual Zoom meetings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Once training camps opened in late July, teams spent the first six days testing players, handing out equipment, and continuing to meet virtually. Last week, teams transitioned into strength and conditioning programs as part of an adjusted plan agreed upon by the league and NFLPA.

With real football finally set to return, how will 2020 play out for the Seahawks? Here are eight predictions for the upcoming season that will absolutely happen over the next six months.

1. Russell Wilson will finally receive an MVP vote, but he won't win the award.

Producing his fourth season of 30-plus touchdown passes in five years, Wilson earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, showing he's finally earning the respect he deserves as one of the league's premier signal callers. Now entering his third season working with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer with a few new weapons at his disposal, this may be the six-time Pro Bowler's best shot yet at winning MVP. Or at least receive a vote, something he hasn't yet accomplished. If the Seahawks are willing to open the offense up a bit more, he will be in the mix to win the award. But Patrick Mahomes plays in a more pass-friendly scheme, which will ultimately be the difference maker that lands him his second MVP in three years.

2. Picking up where he left off last January, DK Metcalf will muscle his way to his first career 1,000-yard season.

Surpassing all expectations, Metcalf amassed 58 receptions for 900 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a rookie. Then, he further elevated his game in the playoffs, posting an NFL rookie record 160 yards in a Wild Card win over Philadelphia. Expected to be an even bigger part of the offense moving forward, including running more routes out of the slot, he's put in extra time building chemistry with Wilson this offseason despite travel restrictions created by the pandemic. Look for Wilson to target the 6-foot-3, 228-pound receiver more than he did in 2019, setting the stage for what could be the first of many 1,000-plus yard seasons in Seattle.

3. A new-look offensive line will struggle early, but be a top-15 unit by season's end.

Unlike this time a year ago, Seattle will open training camp with at least three new starters on the offensive line. Aside from left tackle Duane Brown returning, Brandon Shell will replace Germain Ifedi at right tackle, Damien Lewis will likely be a day-one starter as a rookie at right guard, and B.J. Finney will take over for Justin Britt at center. Even after re-signing veteran Mike Iupati, the left guard spot could also be up for grabs with Phil Haynes vying for snaps. Such turnover could be problematic without OTAs, minicamps, or preseason games to help the unit mesh, but every team will be dealing with these issues. If there's a coach who can bring out the best in this line amidst difficult circumstances, it's Mike Solari. Even if they get off to a choppy start, expect this group to steadily improve as the year progresses and be formidable by season's end.

4. A full-time starter for the first time, Benson Mayowa will lead the Seahawks in sacks.

Originally signing with the Seahawks after a tryout audition as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho, Mayowa has made the most of his opportunities in a six-year NFL career. Last season with the Raiders, he produced a career-high 7.0 sacks despite playing only 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps. While replicating such efficiency as a pass rusher will be difficult, the LEO defensive end spot remains up for grabs, creating an opportunity for Mayowa to see increased playing time in 2020. Starting in Week 1 and maintaining the job through the season with rookie Darrell Taylor making a push behind him, the 28-year old will come up just short of double-digit sacks, leading the team with 9.0.

5. Starting in Week 1, Jordyn Brooks will finish second behind Bobby Wagner in tackles.

While Mayowa's presence may prevent Taylor from starting as a rookie, all signs are pointing to Brooks being in the lineup right away at weakside linebacker. General manager John Schneider already indicated earlier in the offseason K.J. Wright could move to the strongside position to open the door for the first-round selection to play immediately. Possessing excellent speed, instincts, and tackling skills, he will make his presence felt from day one lined up next to perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner. Producing 95 tackles and six tackles for loss in 16 starts, he will silence critics who questioned Seattle's selection in April and make an already-loaded positional group even more dominant.

6. Leading the NFC in interceptions, Quandre Diggs will earn First-Team All-Pro honors.

There may not be a position more vital to the success (or failure) of Seattle's defense than the free safety spot. For nearly a decade, Earl Thomas manned center field and prevented opponents from torching the Seahawks' Cover 3 scheme down the seams. Upon his arrival via trade last October, Diggs had a similar effect, picking off three passes in just five starts, including returning a pick-six against Jared Goff and the Rams in December. The defense as a whole played at a much higher level with him on the field, as Seattle forced 16 turnovers in those five starts. Avoiding the injuries that cost him five games in 2019, the ball-hawking safety will start 15 games and post seven interceptions en route to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

7. Taking to his new surroundings quickly, Jamal Adams will also be an All-Pro.

Speaking with reporters a few weeks ago, Adams made it clear Seattle's current secondary needed to create its own identity rather than try to become a second-coming of the "Legion of Boom." But his arrival along with Diggs gives the Seahawks one of the best safety tandems in the sport, reminding of an earlier era when Thomas and Kam Chancellor roamed the back half of the defense and both were All-Pro selections. While Adams will only pick off one pass in 2020, his presence in the box will immediately bolster Seattle's suspect run defense with 88 tackles, he will provide an invaluable coverage defender against elite tight ends such as George Kittle, and he will also produce 3.5 sacks as a blitzer to help a pass rush that was abysmal a year ago.

8. Seattle will advance to the NFC Championship Game, but will come up just short of a return trip to the Super Bowl.

With a reinforced supporting cast around Wilson and a much-improved defense headlined by the additions of Adams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, the Seahawks will narrowly edge out the 49ers for their first NFC West title since 2016. Entering the postseason with a 12-4 record and the No. 2 seed, they'll squeeze out two close victories to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in six years. Unfortunately, the playoff run will stop there, as the Saints will send Drew Brees into retirement on a strong note with the deepest roster in the sport breaking through for a Lombardi Trophy.