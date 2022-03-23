After Missing Out On Trent Brown, Tackle Options Dwindling For Seahawks

Seattle went all-in trying to sign Brown and met with the veteran tackle for multiple days on a free agent visit. But he wound up back in New England, leaving the team with limited free agent options to consider at both tackle spots.

During the first week of free agency, the Seahawks addressed a number of significant needs on both sides of the football by retaining several of their own free agents and adding four players from other teams. Among those signings, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs returned on a three-year deal and center Austin Blythe reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

But while Seattle has locked up several capable starters since the start of the new league year, more work must be done with the roster still littered with holes on both sides of the ball. In the wake of the Russell Wilson trade to Denver, even with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider showering newcomer Drew Lock with praise last week, quarterback remains the most pressing and obvious need long-term.

However, in the immediate future, Lock has started 21 games in three NFL seasons. The Seahawks could get by with him in the short-term at minimum. Of course, they have to protect him to give him a shot to succeed, and as things stand right now, therein lies the team's biggest problem. Aside from second-year lineman Jake Curhan, who only has five starts under his belt on his own resume, they don't have any tackles with starting experience and only have three of them on the roster total.

During an interview on Sports Radio KJR 950 on Tuesday, host Dave Mahler asked Carroll about the lack of experience and depth at tackle. Compared to his responses to previous questions, his tone quickly changed.

"That is a spot that is really of concern. We've gotta figure out how to get that done," Carroll said bluntly.

Considering chronically poor pass protection played a role in Wilson's eventual push out of Seattle, Carroll and Schneider have to be alarmed by the situation at the two bookend spots along the offensive line. Former starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell both remain unrestricted free agents, leaving 2021 sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe, Curhan, and former Mississippi State standout Greg Eiland as the only three tackles on the roster.

Between those three players, with Curhan accounting for all but 14 of them on his own accord, they have played a grand total of 419 regular season snaps. That's not ideal for anyone, but that's especially true for Lock and Jacob Eason, the two quarterbacks currently set to battle for a starting spot.

It's not as if the Seahawks haven't been trying to find a quality veteran or two to bolster the offensive line or at least compete against Forsythe and/or Curhan. Last week, former Pro Bowl tackle Trent Brown flew out to the Pacific Northwest and spent multiple days with the team on a free agent visit. His decision to stay into the weekend created optimism that a deal could be coming.

But as Carroll disclosed to Mahler on Tuesday, Seattle's efforts to sign Brown never truly got off the ground. All along, his heart remained set on returning to New England and by Monday, he agreed to terms on a two-year contract to stay in Foxboro protecting Mac Jones. In the end, his visit appeared to be little more than a leverage ploy.

"We didn't get too far with that one," Carroll remarked.

Along with Trent Brown staying put, perennial Pro Bowler Terron Armstead struck a five-year deal to join the Dolphins on Tuesday, taking another big name out of the picture. Last week, shortly after being released as a cap casualty by the Cowboys, the Bengals put on the full court press to sign La'el Collins. Additionally, veteran Morgan Moses signed a three-year pact with the Ravens.

With all three of those players signing elsewhere, the market has suddenly become a barren wasteland with limited options. Headlined by Nate Solder, Eric Fisher, and Bryan Bulaga, there are several older players available who may still offer value as stop-gap starters at the right price. But in terms of difference makers, an already weak free agent class at the position doesn't have many who fit the bill.

Keeping that in mind, at least from a continuity standpoint, re-signing Brown and/or Shell may be the best options still on the table for the Seahawks to address one or both spots. When asked about Brown potentially re-signing, Carroll simply said the team "would love to have him back," while he mentioned Shell's status coming back from shoulder surgery as a key aspect of whether he will return or not.

Still in the early stages of free agency, Seattle has time to figure things out at both tackle positions. Even if the team doesn't acquire veteran talent from elsewhere or re-sign Brown in coming weeks, they could use the No. 9 overall selection on a talented incoming rookie such as Charles Cross of Mississippi State or one of their two second-round picks to find a new blind side protector in a draft class with good depth at the position.

As Carroll insinuated, it's also possible the Seahawks could opt for a youth movement and decide to roll into next season with Forsythe and Curhan as the starters. Both players received extensive first-team reps in practice with Brown and Shell not practicing much and if they make a major leap forward this offseason, they could be ready for prime time quicker than expected.

But even if that's what Seattle hopes will happen, Carroll wouldn't be adhering to his philosophy of always competing if the team doesn't bring in other options through free agency or the draft to at least push Forsythe and Curhan. Entering what could be an extensive rebuilding effort, failing to do so would be a critical mistake capable of setting the franchise back tremendously at two crucial positions on offense and consequently leave Lock or whoever plays quarterback hanging out to dry.