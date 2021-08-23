All-Pro DT Geno Atkins Visiting Seahawks on Monday

Looking for depth at defensive tackle, the Seahawks will host veteran Geno Atkins for a visit on Monday.

With a little under three weeks to go until the start of the regular season, the Seahawks are kicking the tires on a multi-time All-Pro.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins will be taking a visit to the Seahawks' facility on Monday.

On July 19, Atkins, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was medically cleared from a torn rotator cuff that limited him to 119 snaps last year. Suffering the injury in training camp last year, the 33-year old missed Cincinnati's first four games of the 2020 campaign and was eventually placed on season-ending injured reserve on December 16 after recording just one tackle in eight games.

If signed, Atkins would reunite with defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Selected in the fourth and second rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft, respectively, the duo played nearly 11 seasons together in Cincinnati, combining for 10 Pro Bowl selections. Dunlap finished second on the Bengals' all-time sacks leaderboard with 82.5 and Atkins came in right behind him with 75.5, trailing only Eddie Edwards (84.5).

In 2019, his last healthy season, Atkins recorded 4.5 sacks on 20 pressures with 47 combined tackles. He was awarded a 76.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that year, with a run defense grade of 71.0 and a pass rush grade of 74.4.

Adding depth at the defensive tackle position has been a topic of conversation surrounding the Seahawks over the last couple weeks, particularly after the team surrendered 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to the Raiders on August 14. Of course, their two top interior defenders, Poona Ford and Al Woods, did not play in the game.

With Woods playing limited snaps, Seattle held Denver to just 63 rushing yards in its home preseason opener this past Saturday. Nevertheless, questions have loomed about the team's ability to move on without Jarran Reed, who was cut due to salary cap constraints earlier this offseason.

The Seahawks are in a better spot from a cap standpoint now, boasting roughly $13.1 million in available funds. They most recently cleared $4.9 million thanks to the extension of safety Jamal Adams. If Atkins signs, however, it likely wouldn't put too much of a dent in that number given his injury concerns.