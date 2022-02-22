Analysis: 10 Candidates to Enter Seahawks' Ring of Honor in 2022

After hitting a bit of a dry spell from the late 2000s to the early 2010s, the Seahawks have started to add more organizational legends to their Ring of Honor. Over the past three years, owner Paul Allen, head coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck have been inducted, thus bringing the list to 14 names in total.

That number may grow even further in 2022. Joining Dave "Softy" Mahler of 950 KJR on Monday, team president Chuck Arnold hinted at the possibility of adding a 15th member to the Ring.

"It was awesome seeing Coach Holmgren and Hasselbeck go in last year," Arnold noted (h/t John Boyle of Seahawks.com for transcript). "… I think you're likely to see another one this upcoming season. There's a lot of worthy candidates, and I think we're going to go for another one this year."

So who could be the mysterious figure Arnold is teasing? Let's go over 10 possibilities.