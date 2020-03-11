Austin Davis, Dave Canales Earn Promotions on Seahawks' Coaching Staff

The Seahawks have decided to make some changes to their coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball.

Formerly Seattle's quarterback coach, Dave Canales has been promoted to passing game coordinator, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. In a corresponding move, former NFL quarterback Austin Davis will replace Canales, making him the youngest quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

Per Breer, Davis received interest from other teams, but Seattle decided to promote the two coaches that they liked in order to keep them in house.

After spending one season as an assistant strength coach at USC during Pete Carroll's last season with the Trojans, Canales made the jump to the NFL in 2010, signing on as the Seahawks receivers coach. He served that role through the 2017 season before transitioning to quarterbacks coach two years ago.

As for Davis, he seamlessly transitioned from being a backup NFL quarterback to the coaching ranks, joining Carroll's staff before the 2019 season. He served as Russell Wilson's backup in 2017, appearing in three games without throwing a single pass.

Appearing in 16 career games for the Browns, Rams, and Seahawks, Davis threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while posting an 80.4 passer rating.

Wilson has been on the record stating he would like to see the Seahawks open the playbook more next season. While Carroll has remained adamant the run game helps his quarterback, it'll be interesting to see if these staff changes coincide with a shift to more emphasis on the passing game next season.