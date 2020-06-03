Available Again, Seahawks Should Take Flier on DT Timmy Jernigan

It was assumed veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan would sign with the Texans this offseason after reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million deal back in April.

But Jernigan never took a physical due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and the two sides agreed to a mutual parting per NFL.com. In what has been a strange offseason amid unprecedented circumstances, things like this are bound to happen.

From the Seahawks perspective, there's still have a glaring need in the interior of their defensive line and Jernigan could potentially be a fit if deemed healthy.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Jernigan played three seasons with the Ravens, amassing 13.0 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in that span as a rotational defensive tackle.

The Eagles traded for his services before the 2017 season, eventually winning the Lombardi Trophy that year. He played in 15 regular season games and all three playoff games, collecting 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks on his way to a Super Bowl ring.

Since then, the 27 year-old has battled foot and neck injuries during the last few seasons and questions linger about his health after the deal with Houston fell through. However, he was reportedly cleared by an independent spinal specialist.

With the lack of a pass rush last season along with occasional struggles stopping the run, the Seahawks cannot afford to enter the season with the status quo at defensive tackle.

The chasm between starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford and the remaining depth chart is as wide as the Columbia Basin. Only one other player - Bryan Mone - has any regular season game experience on the roster at the position.

Typically, the Seahawks have signed an affordable veteran defensive tackle such as Al Woods last season or Shamar Stephen in 2018. Jernigan fits the bill, as he has six years of NFL experience under his belt including seven playoff games.

If Jernigan were to come to Seattle, it would not be as an every down defensive tackle, barring an injury in front of him. He would provide a major upgrade in a reserve role behind Reed and Ford with the ability to play 3-tech and nose tackle.

Although bitten by the injury bug the last two years, Jernigan has the experience Seattle covets and remains just 27 years old. With the deal in Houston falling through, Seahawks general manager John Schneider should be able to get Jernigan at a bargain below the $3.25 million price tag the Texans were willing to pay.

If common ground can be found between Jernigan and the organization and the player can pass a physical, Seattle needs to look hard into signing the six-year veteran.