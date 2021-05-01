Best Remaining Prospects Seahawks Could Target on Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Championship teams are built primarily on day three of the draft and despite having only two picks remaining currently, the Seahawks are positioned to add quality talent with their fourth and seventh round selections on Saturday.

After selecting speedy receiver D'Wayne Eskridge at pick No. 56 overall on Friday, the Seahawks have only two remaining selections entering the final four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But despite having minimal remaining draft capital, general manager John Schneider should still have some intriguing options to choose from at a variety of positions on day three, including center, linebacker, and cornerback.

With three rounds now complete, here's a look at 12 prospects who Seattle could consider with picks 129 and 250 to close out the draft.

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Arguably the most athletic defensive tackle in this class, speed and quickness were calling cards on the 313-pound Nixon's college film, as an explosive first step allowed him to penetrate gaps and wreak havoc both as a run stuffer and as an interior pass rusher. Over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes, he amassed 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, including 5.0 sacks in just eight games in 2020. He will need refinement technique-wise with run fits, which may explain why he's still available entering day three.

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Displaying rare ball skills for a player at his position, Cox produced 26 passes defensed and nine interceptions in his college career, including returning one for a touchdown for the Tigers in 2020. He's a reactive linebacker dropping into zone and has shown proficiency against tight ends, running backs, and even slot receivers in man coverage. If there's an area of concern for NFL teams, he struggled against the run during his lone season in Baton Rouge and will need to do a better job of attacking blockers and keeping his play-side shoulder free.

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Boasting ample experience both at linebacker and defensive end, Barnes excelled for the Boilermakers playing off ball and in the trenches. In 2018, he racked up 92 tackles at linebacker, exhibiting sound tackling technique and a nose for finding the football. The next year, he spent more time off the edge and consistently won with power against opposing blockers, tying for the team lead with 7.5 sacks and adding 11 tackles for loss. Returning to linebacker, he followed up with 54 tackles in just six games in 2020, proving to be one of the most versatile 'backers in this class.

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

Though undersized at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds with short 32 1/4-inch arms, Stills' lack of height actually proves beneficial winning the leverage battle, he's a twitchy athlete who exhibits a consistent burst off the line of scrimmage, and he excels at splitting gaps with a quick first step. At West Virginia's pro day, he posted a sub-5.00-second 40-yard dash time and 7.21-second 3-cone drill. He's a serviceable run defender who will need to harness his run fits and sometimes his aggressive nature gets the best of him maintaining gap responsibilities.

Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

Boasting impressive push-pull and swim moves, Twyman found his way to the quarterback for 10.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore, earning Second-Team All-American nods. He opted out of the 2020 season, but reminded scouts and executives of his talents at his pro day by repping 225 pounds 40 times and posting a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump at 300 pounds. Size and athletic limitations are why he's still available on day three, but he's a polished interior pass rusher who should be able to contribute right away.

Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 315 pounds, Forsythe's length allows him to get hands on defenders quickly, but his height can create substantial problems for him, particularly in the run game. Even when he's playing low, defenders often can still get underneath him. What makes him extremely intriguing, however, is his immaculate footwork. He's so light on his feet and effortlessly mirrors defenders in pass protection. This fluidity should also play well in a zone-centric run blocking scheme where his athleticism is best accentuated.

D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

A relative unknown entering the Senior Bowl, Smith surprised many by weighing 294 pounds after playing most of his college career in the 270s and held his own against top-flight competition. He will need to continue filling out his 6-foot-5 frame and embrace the weight room to become a starter at the next level, but he offers plus-lateral movement skills, outstanding length (35 1/4-inch arms, 85 1/4-inch wingspan), and an immense amount of untapped potential overall.

Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Undersized at 295 pounds, Dalman plays with elite technique, knowing how to deploy his hands, play with adequate leverage at the point of attack, and win the ever-so-important positional battle. He's an above average athlete as well, which allows him to hold up well as a zone blocker and he mirrors well in his pass sets. What could make-or-break his chances of being a long-term starter are his persistent troubles setting anchor against bull rushes. He will need to add muscle at the next level or he may have a difficult time holding up physically against NFL defenders.

Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

A fluid athlete at under 300 pounds, Pittsburgh used Morrissey regularly as a puller and one of his biggest strengths is blocking at the second level. He mirrors well in pass protection and keeps his head on a swivel, showing great awareness against twists and stunt packages. As far as shortcomings go, he has issues winning at the point of attack due to his lack of size and doesn't have much pop in his hands. As expected, he also has been susceptible to getting exposed by power rushers.

Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Though he's a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 7/8 inches and played against FCS competition primarily, Rochell oozes with athletic traits, as he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 6.83-second 3-cone drill, and a 4.08-second short shuttle. He also posted a 43-inch vertical jump and 133-inch broad jump. A hamstring injury kept him from showcasing what he could do at the Senior Bowl and he may be a multi-year project technique-wise, but his athleticism and natural coverage skills could make him a day three steal if coached up.

Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

At 6-foot-1 and nearly 200 pounds, Williams' physical stature suggests he should be lined up on the outside in the NFL. He's a capable playmaker, as illustrated by his three defensive touchdowns for the Orange, and has shown himself willing to step up and make plays against the run with 93 tackles. He ran his 40 in the low 4.4s, produced a 36-inch vertical jump, and also put up an impressive 20 reps on the bench press. He doesn't have the longest arms and has some technical issues that need cleaned up, but his physical makeup and playing style should allow him to become an eventual starter.

Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Starting only 19 games for the Huskies, Taylor didn't record a single interception and produced 10 pass deflections over four seasons, making him somewhat of an unknown upon arrival at the Senior Bowl. But in Mobile, the 6-foot-2 Taylor impressed in one-on-one drills, playing sticky coverage and using his length and instincts to break up multiple passes. Given his versatility, size, and willingness to make plays against the run, there may not have been a corner who did more to help his draft stock in Mobile and he has starter potential in the right scheme.