Seahawks Down 2 Tackles, Carlos Dunlap Active vs. Giants

CorbinSmithNFL

After being a late addition to the Seahawks final injury report, Cedric Ogbuehi will be inactive against the Giants, leaving the team short-handed at the right tackle position with starter Brandon Shell already sidelined.

Ogbuehi didn't have an injury designation until Friday, but a calf issue cropped up early during the team's final practice of the week and he was limited. Speaking with reporters, coach Pete Carroll didn't seem overly concerned about the injury, but on Saturday, he was added to the injury report and listed as questionable.

As for Shell, Carroll indicated he made great progress this week coming back from a high ankle sprain, but he didn't practice at all this week and wasn't quite ready to make it back onto the field. He also missed Monday's 23-17 win over Philadelphia and was replaced by Ogbuehi in the lineup.

Without Ogbuehi or Shell available, Seattle will likely turn to Jamarco Jones as the starter at right tackle. Another option could be Chad Wheeler, who was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and previously started 19 games for New York in his first two NFL seasons.

Among other inactives, running back Travis Homer will miss his third straight game for the Seahawks with a hand/wrist injury. Guard Phil Haynes and defensive end Jonathan Bullard will be held out as healthy scratches.

In the good news department, veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap will be active after missing practice all week with a sprained foot. It remains unclear how much he will play, but his presence should once again be a game-changer for Seattle's pass rush, as he has produced 4.0 sacks in four games and the team has 19.0 sacks in that span.

