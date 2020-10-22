SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

In Supporting Seahawks Pursuit of Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Sends Wrong Message

CorbinSmithNFL

RENTON, WA - Following months of speculation and rumors, the Seahawks have persistently been linked to free agent receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently in the midst of an eight-game suspension.

At the center of this speculation, quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly been pushing the organization to sign Brown, a four-time First-Team All-Pro who he has developed a friendship with over the past five years. He put fuel on the fire when video surfaced of him throwing passes to the veteran during an offseason workout at his personal practice field.

On Wednesday, Wilson was finally pressed about Seattle's apparent interest in Brown, including his thoughts on potentially adding a teammate to the locker room who has been mired in serious legal issues, including accusations of sexual assault, for the better portion of the past two years.

"The reality about Antonio is he's one of the best players to ever play this game obviously," Wilson remarked. "He's always been a special player in terms of the field. The reality is he's had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late, and I think he's gone through a lot of things he wishes he could take back and do and not say or whatever, but I think he's a special player for sure."

Now 32 years old, Brown has been a phenomenal talent since being drafted out of Central Michigan. He's a four-time First-Team All-Pro who finished the past decade in the top three in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. His resume has Hall of Fame written all over it and there was nothing wrong with Wilson acknowledging that.

But the problem? Wilson didn't seem to understand the brevity of the accusations against Brown. He didn't seem to understand how detrimental his conduct and unacceptable behavior have been to the three teams he's played for as well as the individuals who have been hurt by him.

"I think he's obviously made some mistakes along the way. I think there's been a process for that and had to deal with it and go through it. I pray for anybody honestly that goes through anything and that's just me. That's just my nature personally. I don't wish anything bad on anybody."

There's nothing wrong with praying and wanting to help people who have made mistakes. But rape and sexual assault aren't just mistakes. These wicked crimes ruin lives and fracture families. While Wilson means well, these aren't the type of transgressions that deserve a free pass, particularly from a star quarterback with his platform.

Back in January, Brown and an accomplice were arrested for attacking the driver of a moving truck and he was charged with felonies for burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief. He later pled no contest in April and received two years of probation along with anger management courses and a psychological evaluation.

On top of that, while far less severe in the scheme of things, Brown ran his way out of Oakland after the team acquired him from Pittsburgh. He threw a fit about not being able to wear a specific helmet model, skipped out on practices, and butted heads with general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden before eventually forcing their hand and being released.

Still, Wilson believes the Seahawks have the culture and leadership to help bring out the best in Brown as a player and man. Telling reporters that the receiver has "been remorseful" for his actions in prior conversations, while he doesn't know what will happen in the near future, he thinks Seattle would be the right place for him to rebuild his career.

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Wilson said. “He came ready and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

While the organization does have a history of success with troubled players finding their way, Brown's erratic behavior and mercurial personality would present the ultimate case study at a position where the Seahawks already look to be set. DK Metcalf has 496 yards and leads the league with 22.5 yards per reception, Tyler Lockett has four touchdown receptions, and David Moore is on pace for over 600 receiving yards.

In addition, though Brown will be done serving his current suspension after Week 8, the NFL is still investigating a civil suit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor, which remains ongoing. The receiver filed a countersuit for defamation in that case. Understandably, it's still possible there could be more discipline coming from the league down the road after he has signed with a team.

Ultimately, as Wilson pointed out, the NFL is a professional sports league. Teams are always looking to find ways to improve and that's no different for the Seahawks, who despite having the No. 1 scoring offense in the league continue to be enamored by the possibility of teaming Brown up with Metcalf and Lockett.

But when it comes down to it, that's what was most surprising and equally disappointing about Wilson's comments on Thursday. While he clearly doesn't want to be perceived this way and shouldn't be criticized for seeing the best in people, by naively overlooking Brown's laundry list of controversies and downplaying the severity of his misconduct, he came across as just another tone deaf NFL player willing to win at all costs.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
wantcoffee
wantcoffee

In a year where the Hawks are a legitimate contender and throwing the ball like no one else, it's awfully tempting to hope that they go out and get such a talented player at the wide-receiver position. If they do, I sure hope they know what they are doing. As a fan, I also just find it hard to root for a guy on the field that is thought to be a possible rapist. I understand that he might be innocent, but that's a hard accusation to ignore on the basis of giving someone the benefit of the doubt until proven guilty. Then there are the caustic things that happen on the field (sidelines). Remember when Sherman threw a temper tantrum on the sideline his last or second-to-last season here? I wanted him gone right then and there. A lot of people feel the same way as I do. Brown could be worse. If they pick him up I'll be doing a lot of holding my breath and hoping he doesn't do more of the same stuff his rep is built upon. Then there is next year, and the year after that. Brown won't likely be on any roster for more than a year, but his influence on an organization's culture could have a lasting effect. Personally, I'm rooting for Metcalf and Lockett to stay healthy and to continue doing damage. If I could make the choice for AB, as to where to go, I would have him retire and let fans of the game forget his tragic career- tragic in the sense that his personality is so toxic that it more than offset his enormous talent.

GoSeahawks
GoSeahawks

The author doesn't seem to understand the beauty of sports is it's egalitarianism - It doesn't matter who you are or what you may be accused of, only if you can play. Make a sign and boo him loudly, but don't try to ruin the sanctity of sport. Fans want to know who's the best player, not who's the best person, plus having a villain makes the show more entertaining.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Week 7 Matchup vs. Cardinals Flexed Into Prime Time

For the third time this season, the Seahawks will play under the lights on Sunday Night Football as their upcoming matchup with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium was moved into the prime time slot.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ken Norton Jr., Seahawks Believe Stephen Sullivan Can Develop Into Quality Edge Rusher

After being selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sullivan was expected to continue improving his craft as a future offensive weapon. But less than two months into the regular season, the former LSU product is now taking practice reps on the defensive side of the football.

Thomas Hall10

Should Seahawks Bring John Ross Back to the Pacific Northwest?

Due in large part to injuries, Ross has been a major disappointment in four seasons with the Bengals. Could a return to his old stomping grounds catching passes from Russell Wilson help him turn his career around?

Nick Lee

by

JML TOO

All-World Talent Aside, Seahawks Should Avoid Antonio Brown Like the Plague

Though Brown offers game-changing talent on the field and still belongs in the upper echelon of NFL receivers, his selfish behavior, off-field baggage, and venomous personality should make him off limits for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

wantcoffee99

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Excited to Have Veteran LB Mychal Kendricks Back in the Mix

Despite spending the first six weeks of the regular season on the free agent market, Kendricks has officially agreed to return to Seattle and the team is hopeful he'll be ready to compete for playing time as a member of the practice squad.

Thomas Hall10

Developing Chemistry Crucial for Quandre Diggs, Seahawks' Secondary

This past offseason, Seattle made a pair of splashy trades to pair cornerback Quinton Dunbar and safety Jamal Adams with returning starters Shaquill Griffin and Quandre Diggs. But injuries have prevented the group from playing many snaps together and a new-look secondary has struggled to meet lofty expectations thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Mychal Kendricks Rejoins Seahawks, Signs with Practice Squad

With his sentencing hearing postponed again, Seattle will be bringing Kendricks back into the fold, adding experience and depth at the linebacker position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Excited to Take First Look at Rookie TE Colby Parkinson

Sidelined since suffering a Jones fracture in his foot during the offseason, Parkinson practiced for the first time on Monday and will have a chance over the next couple of weeks to prove to Seattle's coaching staff he's ready to be activated to the 53-man roster.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: 5 Key Questions for Seahawks' Defense Coming Off Bye Week

Through six weeks, the Seahawks have struggled defensively, leading the league in yards given up and allowing 27 points per game. With 11 games left to play, what needs to happen for Pete Carroll's unit to turn things around?

CorbinSmithNFL

Clock Ticking for Rookie DE Darrell Taylor to Make Impact for Seahawks

While coach Pete Carroll offered encouraging words on Taylor's progress working back from leg surgery, with the Seahawks preparing for their sixth game, time is of the essence if the team intends for the rookie to contribute at all this season.

CorbinSmithNFL