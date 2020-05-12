SeahawkMaven
Could Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Have Ended Up with Browns?

Landon Buford

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been one of the league's best quarterbacks since being drafted in 2012 and beating out the late Tarvaris Jackson and Matt Flynn for an immediate starting role. The former Wisconsin star has given defenses and defense coordinator fits over the past eight seasons in a Seattle uniform, leading his team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014 and bringing home the Lombardi trophy home in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Over the past seven seasons, the Seahawks have won the NFC West crown three times and have been in contention for the majority of the other five seasons. After earning wild cards the last two seasons, they've made the playoffs seven times total with Wilson under center.

But, according to NBC Sports' Chris Simms, the Seahawks apparently offered Wilson to the Browns for the No. 1 overall pick prior to the 2018 draft. Simms revealed the shocking claim on Pro Football Talk Overtime last week.

"I'll say this and I've told you this before," Simms told Mike Florio. "I had heard a rumor from some people that I trust a couple years ago and Seattle called Cleveland when they had the No. 1 pick and there was this rumor going around the NFL that they offered Russell Wilson to the Browns the year they drafted Baker Mayfield... but I don't know how serious those discussions were."

With the offseason entering a lull, these types of rumors are fun to discuss, but the truth is the chances of Wilson wearing anything other than a Seattle uniform were slim to none. This report, along with the false Myles Garrett trade rumors, made for a fascinating Monday for both fan bases.

Simms would follow by sharing he never followed up on the rumor and chalked it up as a negation tactic by the Seahawks to get Wilson to eventually re-sign at a price to their liking. Of course, the Browns decided not to trade the pick and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma. Wilson would go on to sign an a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks in April 2019, making him the highest paid player in the league.

Wilson actually broke the news himself with a video post on his Twitter with the words "Hey Seattle, we got a deal."

Wilson and his wife Ciara each added a "Go Hawks," and with that, Seahawks fans who had stayed up late hoping for good news could rest easily knowing the winningest quarterback in franchise history wasn't going anywhere.

"For me, for my family and for [agent] Mark [Rodgers], we love Seattle, and it's the place I want to be," Wilson said moments after signing the contract. "I've always wanted to be here. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever. This helps solidify that. I've got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do—we've got more Super Bowls to win. I'm excited about that."

In his first season since signing the lucrative extension, Wilson earned his first ever All-Pro selection while battling for MVP honors and guiding Seattle to an 11-5 season, falling just inches short of an NFC West title. The team bowed out in the divisional round in a loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

