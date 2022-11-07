After exiting Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals with a knee injury, linebacker and special teams standout Cullen Gillaspia will need to undergo surgery and likely will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, coach Pete Carroll indicated that while Gillaspia's prognosis wasn't quite as bad as originally feared and he received a positive update based on circumstances, he faces a long road back recovering from the injury.

"He got whacked," Carroll said of Gillaspia. "He's going to have to get his knee fixed and I was just with him in the training room. It's going to be a long haul. He had some pretty good news, it wasn't as bad as they had thought initially, so he'll make his comeback."

Covering a punt early in the third quarter, Gillaspia's right leg buckled on him as he tried to break down to make a tackle on returner Greg Dortch. Immediately crumpling to the ground with a non-contact injury, he clutched his knee and trainers rushed from the sideline to tend to him. While he put some power on the injured leg, he had to be helped off the field and was immediately listed as doubtful to return.

Signed to the practice squad on September 28, Gillaspia quickly received an elevation to Seattle's game day roster against the Detroit Lions and played 18 snaps on special teams. After registering a tackle in a loss to the New Orleans Saints the following week, the former Texas A&M standout was signed to the 53-man roster and carved out a significant role on kick and punt coverage teams.

In six games for the Seahawks, Gillaspia produced four tackles on special teams, earning a 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. With him likely heading to injured reserve, the team will have an open roster spot to fill prior to next week's game against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

In additional injury news, Carroll said he hoped outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, receiver Marquise Goodwin, and safety Joey Blount would be ready to play against Tampa Bay next week after sitting out Sunday's win in Arizona. However, he admitted it is far too early to tell which of those players, if any, will be able to suit up.

"I don't know yet what's going to happen, but all of them have their sights set on playing. We'll see how that goes."

