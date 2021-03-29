Cut by Seahawks on Friday, DT Jarran Reed Signs With Chiefs

After officially being cut by the Seahawks this past Friday, defensive tackle Jarran Reed has quickly found a new home. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Reed has agreed to join the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs.

Reed was the subject of trade talks leading up to his release, but the Seahawks were unable to find a partner. In need of salary cap relief, Seattle freed up nearly $9 million in spending money by cutting the former second-round pick outright. He was in the second and final year of a two-year, $23 million contract that will still cost the team $5 million in dead cap this season.

In five seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Reed recorded 126 combined tackles and 30 sacks on 159 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Despite serving a six-game suspension in 2019, he played well enough to earn that second contract. But for as solid as that campaign was for him, 2018 was by far his best season.

That year, PFF had him down for 11 of those 30 sacks on 55 pressures. That would be good enough for an overall grade 68.1—the highest of his career thus far. In tandem with edge rusher Frank Clark, the duo were often too much for opposing offenses to handle in the Seahawks' transition year from their storied 'Legion of Boom' defense.

Now with the Chiefs, Reed is teaming up with Clark once more. Reunited, they'll look to reclaim the level of success they found in 2018 and bring it to a Kansas City defense that has vastly improved over the past two seasons under coordinator Steve Spagunolo. Reed will also have a two-time second-team All-Pro, Chris Jones, in his position group, giving the Chiefs quite the dangerous front four.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reed's deal with the Chiefs is worth up to $7 million with $5 million guaranteed for one year.

As for the Seahawks, they didn't waste any time filling Reed's roster spot. Shortly before the team officially announced his release, they were reported to have come to an agreement with defensive tackle Al Woods, per Woods's agency. They also kicked their offseason into high gear by re-signing their blossoming star at nose tackle, Poona Ford, to a two-year, $14 million contract.