Damon Harrison, Seahawks Officially Part Ways

One day after reports surfaced that Harrison had requested his release due to concerns about playing time, coach Pete Carroll confirmed Seattle will oblige and the veteran defensive tackle will hit the waiver wire.

With one game left to play before the postseason, Damon Harrison has officially played his last snap with the Seahawks.

During his weekly interview on ESPN 710, coach Pete Carroll indicated he had spoken with Harrison on Monday morning and the veteran defensive tackle told him he no longer wanted to be a Seahawk.

“He’s decided to stop playing,” Carroll said bluntly. “He’s done playing.”

Hours before kickoff on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Harrison had requested his release from Seattle after being informed he would not be active for a Week 16 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Tweets from the player himself confirmed his desires to move on.

But when Carroll was asked about Harrison's status after the Seahawks clinched an NFC West title with a 20-9 win, he knew the player was upset about his playing time situation and wanted to have a chance to speak with him before further comments were made.

“He’s in good spirits and all that,” Carroll added. “He’s just, he’s done.”

Moments after Carroll's radio show wrapped up, Harrison confirmed he was done in Seattle on Twitter.

Signed to the practice squad in early October, Harrison bided his time before eventually being elevated to the active roster to make his debut against the Rams in Week 10 after Bryan Mone suffered a high ankle sprain and landed on injured reserve. He played in six games, producing nine tackles and a forced fumble for the Seahawks.

But with Mone designated to return to practice and activated last week, "Snacks" apparently saw the writing on the wall as the odd-man out in a three-player defensive tackle rotation. Taking to Twitter once again, he indicated he didn't want to "take snaps" away from the 25-year old Mone, opting to leave instead.

In his first game back in the lineup behind Poona Ford and Jarran Reed, Mone played well against the Rams with two tackles, a quarterback hit, and three pressures on 26 snaps.

Now that Carroll and Harrison have met and a mutual understanding has apparently been made, the 11-year veteran will hit the waiver wire for all 31 other teams to potentially claim him. Given tricky COVID-19 protocols and the fact only one regular season game remains, it may not be easy for the former All-Pro to latch on elsewhere.

"He's really grateful for the opportunity in playing here and really did well by us, but he's just done," Carroll remarked. "So I don't know what will happen with any other club, but I know he's got a big family, he's got seven kids to corral and take care of, and it's a very trying and challenging time... We loved him and sorry to see him go, but we've got to keep going."