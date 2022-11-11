Darrell Taylor 'Good to Go,' Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers

After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the pond and according to coach Pete Carroll, he didn't incur any setbacks to close out the week. Confirming his playing status, he wasn't even listed with an injury designation on Friday.

"He's doing fine. He did really well, he practiced last couple days," Carroll told reporters after Friday's session. "He looks like he's ready to go."

In the midst of his third season, Taylor had started to find his groove after losing his starting job due to a sluggish start before suffering the injury, recording two strip sacks in wins over the Cardinals and Chargers. For the season, he's tied for second on the Seahawks with 3.0 sacks and four quarterback hits while ranking second on the team with three forced fumbles.

While he received a questionable designation on the final report, Seattle should also have veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin back in the mix after sitting out in Arizona last weekend. Following two limited practices earlier in the week, he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, a positive sign he's trending towards playing against Tampa Bay.

Adding Goodwin back the fold alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will bolster quarterback Geno Smith's supporting cast against the Buccaneers' top-10 ranked scoring defense. The speedy wideout has become a bigger focal point on offense during the Seahawks four-game winning streak, catching 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in that span despite sitting out against the Cardinals.

Aside from Goodwin, Seattle only had one other player on its final injury report with linebacker Cullen Gillaspia already ruled out due to a knee injury that will require surgery. The team has not announced any practice squad elevations to help replace him on special teams, but such roster moves should be announced on Saturday.

