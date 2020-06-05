SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Demarcus Christmas, Bryan Mone Set to Play Significant Snaps for Seahawks in 2020

Thomas Hall10

Over the last few months, the Seahawks have addressed many concerns on their roster through free agency, the trade market, and the 2020 NFL Draft.

With that being said, general manager John Schneider hasn’t added much depth to the middle of Seattle's defensive line. Even though there’s still plenty of time to resolve this issue with several reliable veterans available on the market, it appears for now the team is confident with the players they have on the 90-man roster.

Behind defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, second-year pros Bryan Mone and Demarcus Christmas are the only other defensive tackles on the roster with any NFL experience. The Seahawks signed undrafted free agents Josh Avery and Cedrick Lattimore to compete for roster spots. Obviously, neither has even appeared on an NFL practice field to this point.

While both backup spots behind Reed and Ford will be up for grabs, it seems like Mone and Christmas are leading the race and those jobs will be theirs to lose unless the team adds another player to the mix before training camp begins in July. However, those two players haven’t exactly been tested at the next level yet, as they have appeared in just five total NFL games combined.

After making the team as an undrafted rookie, Mone played in just four regular season games and spent the majority of his rookie season on Seattle’s practice squad. Over his 89 defensive snaps, just eight percent of the team's total defensive snaps, the 366-pound defender recorded four total tackles along with one quarterback hurry.

Following Al Woods’ suspension in Week 16, Mone was eventually given an opportunity to play during the Divisional Round playoff matchup against Green Bay. Unfortunately, the Michigan product missed a couple of tackles and finished with just two stops in a losing effort to the Packers.

Mone, 24, was pleasantly productive during his limited playing time over five seasons with the Wolverines. In total, he played in 48 games at Michigan, producing 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

After earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior, Mone's performance caught the attention of Seattle’s front office and ultimately led to a contract offer after the 2019 NFL Draft concluded.

As for Christmas, the 2019 sixth-round selection spent his entire rookie campaign on the PUP list with an injured back. Now healthy, the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle will look to pick up where he left off after a stellar college career at Florida State.

Over his five seasons with the Seminoles, the former third-team All-ACC selection played in 44 games and produced 106 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

While neither Mone or Christmas will likely be contributors as pass rushers for the Seahawks in 2020, they could each play a role in improving the team’s run defense next season.

Overall, Seattle surrendered the third-most rushing touchdowns (22), the fourth-most yards per rushing attempt (4.9), and the 11th-most rushing yards (1,883) in the league last year, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. They also finished near the bottom of the league at 26th overall in run defense DVOA.

With training camp slated to begin next month, the clock is ticking for Schneider and his staff to potentially make a few more additions to the Seahawks’ roster. If the team holds strong with their current squad, then Christmas and Mone will be counted on to take major steps forward and play substantial snaps in their second seasons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former All-Pro Chad Brown Gives Advice to Seahawks Draftees in 'Unusual' Offseason

Rookies faced unparalleled challenges trying to prepare for their first training camp without OTAs or minicamps. But a former Seahawks icon believes mental preparation will go a long way towards success for these first-year players.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Report: Seahawks Coaches Expected to Return to Facility on Friday

King County remains in phase one of governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan, but the county applied for "phase 1.5" on Thursday, potentially allowing coaches to return to the VMAC as early as Friday.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Fired Up to Reunite with Bruce Irvin

During his first four seasons in the league, Wagner was able to create a powerful bond with Irvin and he's looking forward to sharing the field with the fellow 2012 draftee once again next season.

Thomas Hall10

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in AFC West

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 53-man rosters.

Colby Patnode

Did Pete Carroll, Seahawks Miss Mark with Colin Kaepernick?

On his "Flying Coach" podcast, Pete Carroll said the right things in regard to Kaepernick's impact as a social activist. But the team's decision not sign him earlier shows Carroll and the Seahawks have been complicit in banning the quarterback from the league.

Corbin Smith

by

Opofcabo

With 'Heavy Heart,' Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Staggered by Racism in America

Showing a side of him never seen by the media in eight prior seasons, an emotional Wilson offered his support for protestors and condemned the police for their actions during a time where "racism is as real as it's ever been."

Corbin Smith

Russell Wilson coming in at No. 7 in PFF's best players ranking.

Corbin Smith

Bobby Wagner Expects More From Himself, Seahawks' Defense in 2020

Wagner garnered All-Pro recognition for a fifth time, but he felt he and the Seahawks defense underachieved throughout the 2019 season. With the return of a key safety and a couple veteran pass rushers, he expects a far better performance in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Colby Parkinson Becomes First Seahawks Rookie to Sign Contract

Players haven't had much urgency to sign their rookie deals without offseason programs taking place due to COVID-19. But Parkinson's signing should spurn other Seahawks rookies to do the same in the near future as training camp nears.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Available Again, Seahawks Should Take Flier on DT Timmy Jernigan

Seattle lacks game experience on the roster behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford at defensive tackle. Jernigan could immediately bolster depth at the position, assuming he can pass a physical.

Nick Lee