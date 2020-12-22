DK Metcalf Headlines 7 Seahawks Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl Squad

Though the actual game won't be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle tied for the NFL lead with seven representatives selected to the Pro Bowl, including Metcalf and three other first-time selections.

Tying the Chiefs, Packers, and Ravens for the most selections, the NFL announced seven Seahawks earned a spot on the 2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday.

Headlining the group, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner earned their eighth and seventh Pro Bowl selections respectively, while safety Jamal Adams was named to his third Pro Bowl and first as a Seahawk. Receiver DK Metcalf, safety Quandre Diggs, fullback Nick Bellore, and long snapper Tyler Ott were each named to the All-Star team for the first time.

Enjoying one of the best statistical seasons of his career, Wilson has already surpassed his previous career high with 37 touchdown passes and has completed over 70 percent of his 490 pass attempts through 14 games. He's also been effective as a runner, rushing for 475 yards - his highest total since 2017 - while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Remaining one of the NFL's premier middle linebackers, the 30-year old Wagner eclipsed 100 tackles for the ninth consecutive season and currently has 126 tackles in 14 games. The five-time All-Pro has also been outstanding in coverage and as a blitzer, registering eight passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits.

As for Adams, despite missing four games with a groin injury, the star safety broke former Cardinals star Adrian Wilson's single season record for sacks by a defensive back. Through 10 games, he already has 9.5 sacks and has amassed 72 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss.

Emerging as one of the NFL's best young receivers, Metcalf has broke out during his sophomore season, becoming just the third Seahawk in franchise history to eclipse 1,200 receiving yards. With two games left to play, he's on pace to break Steve Largent's single-season franchise record for yardage and has scored 10 touchdowns.

Thriving alongside Adams, after coming up just short two years ago while still a member of the Lions, Diggs finally earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Starting in all 14 games thus far, he's recorded 52 tackles, a team-high four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Excelling on Seattle's kickoff and punt coverage teams, Bellore has produced 12 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. Ott has long been one of the NFL's best long snappers and has been an integral part of the success of kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson, who have both had strong seasons and could have been Pro Bowlers on their own accord.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actual Pro Bowl won't be played this year and instead will be conducted virtually on EA Sports Madden 21 video game.