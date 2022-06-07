DK Metcalf Not Present For Seahawks Mandatory Minicamp

Seeking a new contract and rehabbing from offseason surgery, Metcalf reportedly is training in California and could be subject to fines for unexcused absences.

When the Seahawks hit the field for their final offseason tuneup during mandatory minicamp this week, they will be missing one of their biggest stars in DK Metcalf.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Metcalf did not report for Seattle's three-day minicamp as he seeks a lucrative contract to become one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. Recovering from offseason surgery, he's reportedly continuing his rehab in southern California away from the team.

Metcalf, 24, has publicly stated on multiple occasions that he wants to stay with the Seahawks long-term. While trade rumors swirled around the fourth-year wideout following the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, per sources with knowledge of the situation, the organization didn't shop the former Second-Team All-Pro or entertain offers from other teams.

Interestingly, Metcalf reported for the start of Seattle's offseason program on April 18 and though he was limited recovering from foot surgery, he participated in what he could. However, without a contract in hand, it appears he's been advised to stay away until at least the start of training camp.

With teams allowed to make minicamp mandatory per the collective bargaining agreement, the Seahawks have the power to fine Metcalf close to $90,000 for not being in attendance for the three-day event. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported his absence was not excused by the team, but it remains to be seen whether they will fine him or not.

Since breaking into the league as a second-round selection in 2019, Metcalf has taken the NFL by storm, amassing 216 receptions, 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns in 49 regular season games. According to Pro Football Reference, he's one of only five receivers ever to produce such numbers in his first three NFL seasons, joining elite company headlined by Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Even while missing most of Seattle's practices last year with a sore foot, he still produced 967 yards and a career-best 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Metcalf has also been a force in the postseason, setting an NFL rookie record with 160 receiving yards against the Eagles in the Wild Card round in 2019 and scoring two touchdowns in a Wild Card loss to the Rams in 2020. In addition, he broke legend Steve Largent's franchise single-season mark with 1,303 yards in 2020.

Still under 25 years of age and possessing a rare blend of size, speed, and catching ability, Metcalf could push to become one of the three highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Currently, Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins, Davante Adams of the Raiders, and DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals top the list with each making at least $27 million per year annually. Hill and Adams signed extensions this spring with their new teams featuring at least $65 million in guaranteed money.

In the scheme of things, missing non-contact OTAs while rehabbing an injury typically isn't a big deal for a veteran of Metcalf's stature and the team may not levy any discipline to avoid unnecessary drama with one of their best players. But if a deal isn't struck before the Seahawks officially report for training camp in late July, this could become a far bigger story and his status will be under the microscope in coming weeks.