DK Metcalf, Ryan Neal Among 5 Listed Questionable For Seahawks vs. Panthers

RENTON, Wash. - Wrapping up preparations for a must-win Week 14 home game against the Panthers, the Seahawks didn't rule out any players due to injury and listed five key contributors as questionable on their final injury report, including running back Ken Walker III and receiver DK Metcalf.

Sidelined all week with ankle injuries suffered last weekend in Los Angeles, Walker and reserve running back DeeJay Dallas both received questionable designations. Since neither player participated at all in Friday's final tune-up for Seattle, coach Pete Carroll classified them as true game-time decisions heading towards Sunday.

"We're gonna have to wait and see on a couple of guys," Carroll said. "We won't know with Kenny and DeeJay, we'll wait up until game time to find out how they do."

While Walker and Dallas may not be available on Sunday and a looming Thursday night matchup with the 49ers may sway the decision on whether or not they play this weekend, the Seahawks will have running back Travis Homer back in action to help make up for their potential absence. After missing last week's win over the Rams with a knee injury, he practiced in full during the final two practice sessions of the week and could be in line for his first start of the season against the Panthers.

Behind him, Seattle will have Tony Jones Jr. ready to roll and Carroll suggested veteran ball carrier Wayne Gallman, who signed with the practice squad earlier this week, could be ready to step in if needed.

"He could [play]. He did well in practice," Carroll said of Gallman. "Again, the guy has been around for five or six years, it's not hard for them to figure out the stuff we ask them to do so he can contribute. We worked him on special teams too and try to get some areas he could help us, so we'll see. Pretty quick, but it's possible."

In other injury news, Metcalf popped up on Seattle's injury report on Thursday with a new hip issue and per Carroll, the team opted to shut him down for a few days to rest. But despite his questionable designation, barring an unforeseen setback, he will be suiting up and starting on Sunday.

Also receiving questionable designations for the Seahawks, Carroll confirmed Ryan Neal (knee) and Will Dissly (calf) should be good to go after both participated in Friday's practice. Quarterback Geno Smith, who felt something in his throwing shoulder on Thursday and was limited in practice, participated in full on Friday and wasn't even listed on the final report.

Even with Neal expected to start, Carroll confirmed safety Johnathan Abram will make his Seahawks debut after being claimed off the waiver wire last week. With Josh Jones landing on injured reserve on Tuesday, it's possible the former first-round pick could see some snaps on defense as a third safety in dime packages, though Teez Tabor held the role last weekend against the Rams and will be active again on Sunday.

Though an official roster move has yet to be announced by the team, Carroll indicated linebacker Jon Rhattigan will be activated from the PUP list and make his season debut after a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL. The former Navy star is expected to immediately make an impact on special teams as he did during his rookie season when he recorded 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on kick/punt coverage teams.

