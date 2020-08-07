Enough is Enough: Seahawks Don't Need Antonio Brown

Rumors have been swirling throughout the offseason that Antonio Brown wants to sign with the Seahawks. And reports have suggested the team has had mutual interest despite his ongoing legal woes.

After months of anticipation, the NFL just handed Brown an eight-game suspension, meaning he would miss at least half of the season if he were to sign with a team. If you follow the Central Michigan product on social media, it's an exhausting roller coaster ride of playing hokey-pokey with him having one foot in retirement and the other still wanting to play. It makes fans want to shake it all about, and not for good reasons.

Many pundits have tabbed Seattle as an ideal landing spot for the 32-year old and Seahawks players on social media have not done anything to put out the flames of those rumors, including one post with him catching passes from Seattle's Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

Recently, CBS' Cody Benjamin named Seattle as the number one landing spot for the embattled receiver.

Given Wilson's plea for superstar weapons and Seattle's alleged shift to an offensive philosophy that allows Wilson to "cook" more, interest in a receiver of Brown's caliber make sense as a seven-time Pro Bowler.

But that's where the common sense stops.

This is not a Josh Gordon scenario, where he is dealing with a disease known as substance addiction. Brown simply had to just keep his mouth shut and he could've been playing in Las Vegas or after that, with Tom Brady in New England at the time. Perhaps Brady still is in New England if Brown is part of the team and not a locker room cancer?

This is not a matter of Seattle not wanting to bring on an all-world talent. Once you sign Brown, the chaos comes with him.

If signed this year, as mentioned, he will serve an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He also has other outstanding sexual assault allegations that remain unresolved. This is all after he received two years probation after burglary and battery charges.

Is that the kind of player Seattle wants in their locker room? It has taken the franchise multiple years to clean house after the veteran players got ornery and a few controversial events involving past players. The locker room seems much more level and mature now. Is this really the time to bring on a player with such an explosive, unpredictable nature? Especially for just eight games of service.

Seattle is not one receiver away from winning a Super Bowl. They could do it without Brown's talents and shenanigans, as plenty of teams have already. In his 10-year career, he has played in just one Super Bowl during his rookie year, where he caught one pass for one yard in Pittsburgh's loss to Green Bay in Super Bowl XLV. He comes with some serious baggage that could jeopardize the fragile environment that is a cohesive locker room among 50-plus alpha-type men.

It's not as if the Seahawks lack receiving talent. Tyler Lockett is at the top of his game, having racked up over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He is Wilson's favorite target and they have a special connection.

After Lockett, the talent does not drop off much with freak-of-nature DK Metcalf, coming off of one of the most impressive rookie seasons in franchise history. His physical tools and work ethic suggest Metcalf is on the brink of greatness and it is very possible the Seahawks could have two Pro Bowl receivers in 2020 if he takes another step in development.

Greg Olsen came aboard in the offseason, offering his three-time Pro Bowl talents at the tight end position. He adds to a very talented tight end room with Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson, and eventually Colby Parkinson when he gets healthy.

In 2019, the Seahawks ranked sixth in the NFL in Expected Points by their passing offense and ninth in completion percentage. If the Seahawks don't win the Super Bowl this year, it will very likely be due to something else rather than not having an extra talented receiver.

When asked about Brown as a possibility on Monday, coach Pete Carroll simply replied, "It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see how it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you."

At this point, Brown needs the Seahawks more than they need him. There are much more pressing matters at other positions that Seattle needs to expend energy on, like the anemic pass rush, turnover on the offensive line, or finding a big-bodied nose tackle in the trenches.

This is not the time to stir the pot and sign Brown, which would put a suffocating magnifying glass on the Seahawks from the rest of the NFL world. Brown brings a circus, tent and all, and Seattle simply doesn't need to sponsor that parade. Hopefully, new reports suggesting interest has "cooled" prove to be true and we can finally get off this crazy ride.