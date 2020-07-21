Ex-Seahawks DE Michael Bennett Announces Retirement

Following 11 seasons, veteran defensive end Michael Bennett announced his retirement via Instagram on Tuesday, hanging up his cleats following an outstanding NFL career.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I'm looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose," Bennett posted. "I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I'm looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life."

In an interview with the New Yorker that was published on Tuesday, the often outspoken Bennett indicated he planned to spend more time with his family as well as continuing to be active supporting athletes in social and racial injustice post-football.

Originally signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A & M in 2009, Bennett latched on with the Buccaneers. After largely being utilized as a reserve in his first three seasons, he broke out in 2012, finishing with 9.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

Coming off an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round with cap space to spend, the Seahawks aggressively courted Bennett, signing him as well as fellow defensive end Cliff Avril to one-year deals prior to the 2013 season.

Offering incredible versatility playing defensive end as well as defensive tackle and boasting one of the quickest first steps in the business, Bennett's arrival proved instrumental in Seattle's push to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Though he started just three games for the eventual NFL champions, he racked up 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Re-signed to a multi-year deal in the offseason, Bennett wound up earning three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2015 to 2017, averaging more than 15 tackles for loss in those three seasons. He also added 23.5 sacks and 73 quarterback hits during that span, including a career-best 10.0 sacks in 2015.

In one of his most famous moments, Bennett snagged a police bike after the Seahawks stunning comeback win over the Packers in the 2014 NFC Championship Game, riding around the field to celebrate and wave to fans.

Bennett's time in Seattle didn't necessarily end on great terms, as the organization traded him to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick in 2018. Having heard everything coach Pete Carroll had to say in five seasons with the team, he told reporters he started to read books during team meetings, which may have played a factor in his departure along with his advancing age and contract.

Still, earlier this offseason, Bennett told Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest that he would love to finish his career with the Seahawks. At the time, he was undecided on whether or not he would continue to play in 2020.

Over his final two seasons in the NFL, Bennett bounced around with three teams, spending one season with the Eagles and splitting 2019 with the Patriots and Cowboys.

Playing in 156 career games, Bennett will exit the NFL having amassed 359 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 132 tackles for loss, and 13 forced fumbles. He unofficially ranks first in Seahawks history in tackles for loss and seventh for sacks.