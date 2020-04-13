Ex-Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed in Car Accident

Former Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tarvaris Jackson died on Sunday night following a tragic car accident. He was 36 years old.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement, Jackson lost control of his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro at 8:50 PM, eventually striking a tree and flipping the car over. He was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sharing his condolences for Jackson's family, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Originally drafted by the Vikings in the second round out of Alabama State in 2006, Jackson started 19 games in his first three NFL seasons, throwing 20 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Minnesota brought in Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in 2009, forcing him back to the sidelines for most of his final two years with the team.

As part of an impressive roster overhaul, Jackson signed with the Seahawks prior to the 2011 season and won the starting job. Though Seattle finished just 7-9, the veteran earned the respect of coaches and teammates while playing through a partially torn pectoral muscle late in the season.

Despite missing the postseason, the Seahawks played excellent football late in the year, including pulling off a 22-17 upset victory over the Ravens at CenturyLink Field. After a rough first half, they went 5-3 over their final eight games with Jackson battling through a painful injury behind a shaky offensive line.

In his lone season as Seattle's starter, Jackson completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,091 yards and threw 14 touchdown passes.

After signing Matt Flynn and drafting Wilson the next spring, the Seahawks eventually traded Jackson to the Bills in August. The following year, he was re-signed as Wilson's backup and earned a Super Bowl ring that season.

Since his career ended in 2015, Jackson had transitioned to coaching, spending last year on Alabama State's staff as a quarterback coach before taking the same job at Tennessee State in 2019.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla, and Tyson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during these difficult times.