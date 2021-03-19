Ex-Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Signs One-Year Deal With Bills

After catching 66 passes in two seasons with the Seahawks, Hollister will reunite with quarterback Josh Allen, who he previously played with at Wyoming.

Becoming the latest former Seahawk to change uniforms in free agency, Jacob Hollister will be reuniting with an old friend in Buffalo.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hollister has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bills, reuniting the veteran tight end with quarterback Josh Allen. The two players previously starred together at Wyoming back in 2016.

Hollister originally joined the Seahawks after being acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round draft choice after the 2019 NFL Draft. After Dissly suffered a season-ending Achilles injury midway through the 2019 season, he quickly became one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets after being promoted from the practice squad and finished third on the team in receptions (41) and receiving yards (349) despite playing in only 11 games.

Coming off a strong finish, Seattle placed a second-round tender on Hollister as a restricted free agent last March, paying him $3.25 million in 2020.

But with Dissly returning from injury and Greg Olsen arriving in free agency, Hollister took on a diminished role in Seattle's offense and played nearly 150 fewer snaps in 2020. Still, he earned more extensive playing time as the season progressed and led all tight ends on the roster with 25 receptions and added 209 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Despite his chemistry with Wilson, Hollister's departure shouldn't come as a surprise after the Seahawks signed Gerald Everett earlier this week. The team looks poised to move forward with Everett, Dissly, and 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson as the primary tight ends in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme.

In Buffalo, Hollister should have the opportunity to see more extensive playing time alongside returning starter Dawson Knox. Given his prior ties with Allen, he could be in line for a career year in one of the NFL's most aggressive passing offenses coordinated by Brian Daboll.