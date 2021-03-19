GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Ex-Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Signs One-Year Deal With Bills

After catching 66 passes in two seasons with the Seahawks, Hollister will reunite with quarterback Josh Allen, who he previously played with at Wyoming.
Author:
Publish date:

Becoming the latest former Seahawk to change uniforms in free agency, Jacob Hollister will be reuniting with an old friend in Buffalo.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hollister has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bills, reuniting the veteran tight end with quarterback Josh Allen. The two players previously starred together at Wyoming back in 2016.

Hollister originally joined the Seahawks after being acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round draft choice after the 2019 NFL Draft. After Dissly suffered a season-ending Achilles injury midway through the 2019 season, he quickly became one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets after being promoted from the practice squad and finished third on the team in receptions (41) and receiving yards (349) despite playing in only 11 games.

Coming off a strong finish, Seattle placed a second-round tender on Hollister as a restricted free agent last March, paying him $3.25 million in 2020.

But with Dissly returning from injury and Greg Olsen arriving in free agency, Hollister took on a diminished role in Seattle's offense and played nearly 150 fewer snaps in 2020. Still, he earned more extensive playing time as the season progressed and led all tight ends on the roster with 25 receptions and added 209 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Despite his chemistry with Wilson, Hollister's departure shouldn't come as a surprise after the Seahawks signed Gerald Everett earlier this week. The team looks poised to move forward with Everett, Dissly, and 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson as the primary tight ends in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme.

In Buffalo, Hollister should have the opportunity to see more extensive playing time alongside returning starter Dawson Knox. Given his prior ties with Allen, he could be in line for a career year in one of the NFL's most aggressive passing offenses coordinated by Brian Daboll.

Jacob Hollister
Seahawks News

Ex-Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Signs One-Year Deal With Bills

USATSI_15311064
GM Report

At Small Cap Hit, Ethan Pocic Deal Doesn't Hinder Seahawks From Continuing OL Overhaul

moore
GM Report

Losses of Shaquill Griffin, David Moore Spotlight Troubling Trend For Seahawks

USATSI_13305264
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Josh Myers

Ethan Pocic
Seahawks News

Seahawks Solidify Offensive Line, Re-Sign C Ethan Pocic

David Moore
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Lose WR David Moore to Panthers

Nick Bellore
Seahawks News

Seahawks Re-Sign Special Teams Ace Nick Bellore

USATSI_15145706
GM Report

Analysis: 3 Player Centric Trades Seahawks Could Make to Recuperate Lost Resources