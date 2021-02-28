Ex-Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Launching Comeback in Startup League

After sitting out the entire 2020 season due to suspension, Gordon will take his talents to the Fan Controlled Football League, interestingly reuniting with quarterback Johnny Manziel and the FCF Zappers.

One month after the NFL slapped him with another indefinite suspension, former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon plans to take his talents to the upstart Fan Controlled Football League.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, who learned of the signing through owner Bob Menery, Gordon will join the FCF Zappers and reunite with quarterback Johnny Manziel. The two players previously played together with the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

Gordon, who will turn 30 in April, did not play during the 2020 season after re-signing with Seattle on a one-year contract in September. He was conditionally reinstated in December and expected to return to game action in Week 16, but before he was able to return to the practice field, he violated terms of his reinstatement and eventually the league suspended him again.

Last playing in December 2019, Gordon appeared in five games for the Seahawks after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots. Upon his arrival, he left a positive impression on coach Pete Carroll as well as his teammates, including quarterback Russell Wilson. Before being suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, he caught seven passes for 139 yards.

Since entering the league in 2012, Gordon has now been suspended by the NFL seven times, including six separate occasions for substance abuse. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons serving suspensions before finally being reinstated in 2017, when he played in five games for the Browns.

For his career, Gordon has played in 63 games, recording 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. A former supplemental draft pick out of Baylor, his best season came in 2013 when he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards and earned First-Team All-Pro recognition. Since then, he's only eclipsed 500 receiving yards once.

In regard to Seattle's interest in re-signing Gordon, a source indicated the organization wouldn't rule out the possibility of him returning later in the offseason but didn't have immediate plans to sign him at this time due to his latest suspension.

The Fan Controlled Football League, which features hour-long, 7-on-7 games on a condensed 50-by-35 yard field, began a six-game schedule earlier this month. Fans are able to set rosters, call plays, and interact with players in an interface that blends traditional football with e-sports.