Examining Seahawks Strength of Schedule Numbers
Corbin Smith
When it comes to predicting future results in the NFL, strength of schedule percentages are far from the perfect measuring stick. As much as any professional team sport, rosters experience tremendous turnover through free agency and the draft each year, which renders records from the previous season somewhat meaningless.
But there isn't a more concrete way to evaluate an NFL team's schedule statistically and by digging a bit deeper, we can have a better understanding of what these strength of schedule percentages really mean.
As is the case each year, the Seahawks will play six NFC West divisional games against the Cardinals, 49ers, and Rams. They will also play all four teams from the AFC East and NFC East along with two non-common conference games against the Falcons and Vikings based on divisional finish in 2019.
Based on last year's standings, Seattle enters the 2020 season with the 13th-highest overall strength of schedule. Divisional strength carries much of this weight, as all four NFC West squads rank in the top 12 for in-division strength. This shouldn't be surprising, as the division had three teams finish with at least nine wins and those teams combined to record 33 victories last year.
Even with the Cardinals added to the equation with a 5-10-1 season, Seahawks' divisional opponents won nearly 60 percent of their games last season, the sixth-best overall percentage in the league.
So what explains Seattle's middle-of-the-road overall strength of schedule? It comes down to the fact the NFC East was one of the worst divisions in recent memory with the Cowboys, Redskins, Eagles, and Giants combining to win just 24 games last year. If not for a late-season surge by Philadelphia, the division winner would have been .500 or had a losing record.
The AFC East was a bit more respectable with New England and Buffalo combining to win 22 games and each reaching the postseason. The division went 34-30 overall, posting a 53.1 percent win rate.
The Seahawks rank 23rd overall in strength of schedule for out of division games, with the Rams and Cardinals even lower due to games against teams that finished third and fourth in the NFC North and NFC South last year. The 49ers come in at 10th overall due to far tougher games against the division-winning Saints and Packers on their schedule.
If the NFC East remains an average division - three of the teams will be breaking in new coaches this year - the NFC West should be able to feast. With an extra playoff spot in each conference, it's not impossible three or even four teams in the division could make a run for the postseason.
But to win arguably the deepest division in the sport, the Seahawks will have to have a strong season against their rivals after going just 3-3 in the division last year. Getting above .500 in the NFC West could be the difference between a home playoff game and a wild card.
Here are the strength of schedules for all 32 teams broken down above. Each of the NFC West teams are in bold.
IN-DIVISION - Winning percentage of three division rivals in 2019.
1. Arizona .688
2. Detroit .646
3. L.A. Rams .615
4. Miami .604
5. Cincinnati .583
6. Seattle .573
7. Carolina .563
N.Y. Jets .563
9. Chicago .552
10. Jacksonville .542
L.A. Chargers .542
12. San Francisco .531
13. Atlanta .521
Indianapolis .521
Tampa Bay .521
16. Minnesota .510
17. Buffalo .500
Cleveland .500
Denver .500
Las Vegas .500
21. Tennessee .479
22. Houston .458
New England .458
Pittsburgh .458
25. Green Bay .448
26. Washington .438
27. N.Y. Giants .417
28. Kansas City .396
New Orleans .396
30. Baltimore .333
31. Dallas .333
32. Philadelphia .313
OUT OF DIVISION - Winning percentage of out of conference, out of division opponents in 2019.
1. Philadelphia .591
2. New England .584
3. Kansas City .563
4. Houston .553
5. New Orleans .547
6. Buffalo .541
7. Green Bay .538
8. Dallas .534
9. Atlanta .528
10. San Francisco .525
11. N.Y. Giants .522
12. Denver .519
Minnesota .519
14. N.Y. Jets .516
15. Tennessee .509
16. Baltimore .500
17. Las Vegas .494
18. Indianapolis .491
Tampa Bay .491
20. Miami .484
21. Chicago .481
Washington .481
23. Seattle .469
24. Jacksonville .466
25. Carolina .463
L.A. Chargers .463
27. L.A. Rams .456
Pittsburgh .456
29. Detroit .453
30. Cleveland .438
31. Arizona .416
32. Cincinnati .413
OVERALL - Combined winning percentage for all 16 upcoming opponents in 2019.
1. New England .537
2. N.Y. Jets .533
3. Miami .529
4. San Francisco .527
5. Atlanta .525
Buffalo .525
Detroit .525
8. Arizona .518
Houston .518
10. L.A. Rams .516
Minnesota .516
12. Denver .512
13. Chicago .508
Seattle .508
15. Green Bay .504
16. Indianapolis .502
Tampa Bay .502
18. Carolina .500
Kansas City .500
20. Tennessee .498
21. Las Vegas .496
22. Jacksonville .494
23. L.A. Chargers .492
24. New Orleans .490
25. Philadelphia .486
26. N.Y. Giants .482
27. Cincinnati .477
28. Washington .465
29. Cleveland .461
30. Dallas .459
31. Pittsburgh .457
32. Baltimore .438