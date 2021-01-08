GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Film Breakdown: Diagnosing Seahawks Passing Game Woes

After getting off to a scintillating start, Russell Wilson and Seattle's aerial attack have been grounded in the second half of the season. What's behind these struggles? And can they right the ship heading into postseason play?
Author:
Publish date:

Finishing the 2020 season with a 12-4 record, the Seahawks eclipsed their franchise record with 459 points. Leading the way, Russell Wilson set a new career-best with 40 touchdown passes, DK Metcalf broke Steve Largent's single-season receiving yards record, and Tyler Lockett became the first receiver in team history to hit 100 receptions in a season.

But the offense hasn't been near as explosive for Seattle during the second half of the season. After posting at least 30 points in seven of their first eight games, the Seahawks have cooled off substantially over the past two months, only surpassing 30 points once in a 40-3 beatdown of the Jets. They have been held to 20 or fewer points in three of the past five games, with Wilson throwing just 12 touchdowns in the last eight games and explosive plays being far harder to come by.

While coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the Seahawks have had an outstanding year offensively overall and feels great about where the the team is at heading into postseason play, he understands the "scrutiny" with point totals dipping as of late.

"We always want to do better and do more," Carroll said on Tuesday. "We have played some games kind of the way we wanted to play them, and that wasn't to just try to stretch the field with the throwing game; we wanted to win the game and take care of the football and make sure we were in control of the rhythm of the game as a team, and I thought we got that done. But we would like to get our explosive plays back up, that's been a little bit different for us. We've got to look for our opportunities, but we don't want to force those. We want to take them as they come to us and make sure we're executing really well."

Most recently, Seattle needed a 20-point explosion in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit against San Francisco last Sunday. The team scored only six points in the first three quarters and were held to three total yards in the third quarter. Wilson found himself hovering around a 50 percent completion rate with no touchdowns.

What has been holding back this once-potent passing game? And could their fourth quarter surge be a sign of better things to come entering the playoffs? Corbin Smith and Matty Brown diagnose Seattle's passing game issues, including Wilson's missed opportunities, botched pass protection assignments, excellent schemes deployed by opponents, and much more in their latest film breakdown.

USATSI_15396249
News

Film Breakdown: Diagnosing Seahawks Passing Game Woes

USATSI_15397301 (2)
News

Jarran Reed, Shaquill Griffin Expected to Play for Seahawks vs. Rams

USATSI_15365790
GM Report

Analysis: Why Tight Ends Could Be Crucial for Seahawks to Advance Past Rams

USATSI_15185161
News

Seahawks Facing Potentially Dire Depth Situation at Defensive Tackle

USATSI_15397162
News

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'No Doubt I'm Playing' in Wild Card Round vs. Rams

USATSI_15251909
News

Finding Consistency, Rasheem Green Emerging as Seahawks X-Factor Heading Into Playoffs

USATSI_15312022
News

Seahawks Offensive Line Back at Full Strength Just in Time for Postseason

USATSI_15396358
News

With Jamal Adams' Status Uncertain, Ryan Neal Steps Back in Spotlight for Seahawks

Darrell Taylor
News

Darrell Taylor Set to Practice, Could Make Seahawks Debut in Playoffs