Film Breakdown: Dissecting Seahawks' Critical Goal Line Stand vs. Rams

While several other notable plays occurred in the Seahawks 20-9 win on Sunday, no sequence impacted the final outcome more than an epic goal line stand to turn the Rams away with zero points midway through the third quarter.

Defend every blade of grass.

That's been the mantra for the Seahawks defense since coach Pete Carroll arrived back in 2010. Over the years, the team has produced countless clutch plays when backed up deep in their own territory, whether Kam Chancellor is punching the ball out of Calvin Johnson’s hands, Earl Thomas is tomahawking running backs to force touchbacks in the end zone, or L.J. Collier is upending Cam Newton a yard short of paydirt.

In Sunday’s 20-9 win against the Rams, however, the Seahawks may have pulled off their greatest goal line stop yet. No sequence of plays may have a greater impact on the final outcome than an epic third quarter defensive stand that started with 1st and Goal at Seattle's two-yard line.

"There was never a more heroic than down there on the goal line," a proud Carroll said in his post-game press conference. "It's on the two, it's first down, and the guys did not let that happen. You've seen the heart of our players in earlier times this season in moments [where] they came through and they did it again. The goal line stand is a famous one now, one I'll never forget."

Starting with Jordyn Brooks two-yard tackle for loss on Rams running back Malcolm Brown, the Seahawks refused to give up the last few blades of grass over a four-play sequence. Jared Goff was stuffed on a quarterback sneak two plays later and then K.J. Wright blew up tight end Tyler Higbee on the fateful fourth down play, allowing Brooks to bring down Brown just short of the the goal line for a turnover on downs.

"It doesn't matter how close they are, we're going to keep battling," Carroll added. "We were in a full-on attack mode. We were looking for the plays that came up and we were gonna get 'em and go attack 'em within the scope of the defense, which is something we've always taken a shot in those opportunities and they did it in just great fashion."

