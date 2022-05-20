Film Breakdown: Why Tariq Woolen Could Develop Into Greatest Seahawks Cornerback

It's not hyperbole: fifth round pick Tariq Woolen has the potential to be the greatest cornerback in Seattle team history. In this video breakdown, Matty F. Brown illustrates the strengths and weaknesses of Woolen's tape, projecting the corner's fit on the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks decided to double dip at the cornerback position in the 2022 NFL Draft, emphasizing their need at the position - which was somehow even greater than 2021. Their second pick at the position, Tariq Woolen, wasn't chosen until the fifth round. And yet his immense potential suggests far greater value.

Though the team re-signed left cornerback Sidney Jones, who impressed in limited action, Seattle's overall corner depth was looking patchy. Tre Brown burst onto the scene as a rookie left-sided player and yet is coming off a serious injury to his patellar tendon. His status for the start of next season remains murky.

On the right side, meanwhile, the Seahawks decided to let their best corner in D.J. Reed walk in free agency. They opted for a cheaper option: the low cost, high potential upside replacement of Artie Burns, a player who new associate head coach Sean Desai worked with in Chicago.

Woolen will therefore be given every chance to compete for playing time in a 2022 offseason where the Seahawks as a team are looking to get back to the core of Pete Carroll's identity.

This extensive tape breakdown studies Woolen's fit on the Seahawks, looking at the corner's UTSA game tape and 2022 Senior Bowl practices. It covers Woolen's testing, data, coverage in press and off, ball skills, competitiveness, and more!

Throughout the video, Woolen's fit in the Seahawks defense's techniques and scheme is layered in. The analysis finishes with a year one to year three outlook for the latest Seattle cornerback.

Spoiler alert: even at 23-years old, Woolen has the potential to be the greatest cornerback in Seahawks history.