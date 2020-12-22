Following 'Fantastic' Start, Cedric Ogbuehi Inspires Growing Confidence in Seahawks

After struggling mightily in his first start as a Seahawk back in Week 12, Ogbuehi stepped up facing arguably the NFL's best defensive line, allowing zero quarterback hits or sacks in a 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team.

RENTON, WA - Less than two hours before kickoff at FedEx Field on Sunday, the Seahawks expectedly ruled out starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain for nearly a month.

While Seattle would have defensive end Carlos Dunlap available for a key Week 15 battle against the Washington Football Team, the loss of Shell seemed like a far bigger deal given the opponent. Coach Ron Rivera's squad entered the game riding a four-game winning streak primarily due to the strength of their defensive line featuring five first-round picks, including No. 2 overall selection Chase Young.

During their win streak, led by that ferocious front line, Washington had produced 12.0 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and 10 batted passes at the line of scrimmage. Young and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat each scored defensive touchdowns during that span, proving to be game wreckers off the edge.

Without Shell available, the Seahawks were forced to turn to veteran backup Cedric Ogbuehi, who had allowed six quarterback pressures and a sack in his lone start against the Eagles in Week 12. Coming off his own calf injury that had cost him the past two games, it looked to be a one-sided matchup that spelled disaster for the visitors and potentially doomed the well-being of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Except, ultimately, that's not what happened on Sunday. Not even close.

Rising to the occasion against arguably the NFL's fiercest pass rush, Ogbuehi turned in the finest game of his six-year NFL career, silencing Young, Sweat, and former All-Pro Ryan Kerrigan all afternoon. On 57 offensive snaps, he allowed just two pressures on Wilson and didn't yield a single quarterback hit or sack.

"Cedric came through. He just came through with a fantastic game for us," coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. "He was solid throughout - run and pass, front side and back side pass pro - he had a great game for the opportunity he was up against, the guys he was battling. I was really fired up about that."

For most of the game, Ogbuehi locked down whoever was lined up across from him. On numerous occasions, he kept Young from turning the corner on speed rushes and he set anchor against bull rushes by all three of Washington's stud edge rushers, including stopping Kerrigan in his tracks to allow Russell Wilson to find Jacob Hollister for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Along with holding his own in pass protection against the likes of Young, Sweat, and Kerrigan, Ogbuehi also showed well as a run blocker, particularly when he had opportunities to use his athleticism to climb to the second level.

For example, on Seattle's first possession coming out of halftime, the team quickly marched to midfield aided by two quality runs by Chris Carson. Facing 1st and 10 at the 50-yard line, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer dialed up an inside zone to the left and Ogbuehi initially teamed up with guard Damien Lewis on a double team off the snap.

After chipping on defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne, Ogbuehi turned his attention upfield to linebacker Thomas Davis. Joining forces with Hollister, who was wham blocking across the formation and found his way to Davis, Ogbuehi eventually pancaked the veteran defender, helping spring Carlos Hyde for a 50-yard touchdown run to extend the Seahawks lead to 20-3.

"It was much cleaner than his first game," Carroll explained. "He did some good things in the first game, but in this game, he was poised and the composure, it really showed up and why I say that is because his technique was solid throughout the whole game. Nothing that happened made him come off his game."

Heading into a pivotal Week 16 rematch with the Rams and needing a win to lock up an NFC West division title, the Seahawks remain hopeful Shell will be able to return this week. Per Carroll, the fifth-year tackle has every intention of trying to play on Sunday and for the team to make a deep playoff run, they need him back on the field.

But after Ogbuehi's unexpected stellar outing, the Seahawks could be a bit more cautious about bringing Shell back too quickly and ensuring he's fully healthy for the postseason. At the very least, Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff should have far more confidence in his ability to handle the job against another talented defensive front if he needs to step into the lineup again.