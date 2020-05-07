SeahawkMaven
Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas, Wife Involved in Violent Altercation

Corbin Smith

Earl Thomas posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night indicating a report by TMZ would soon be released about a violent altercation between the star safety and his wife Nina.

"My agent just hit me and said that I'm going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina," Thomas said. "I just wanted to get ahead of it."

Admitting he was "pissed off" that the news outlet got ahold of court documents, but did not deny an incident between he and his wife occurred. He wrapped up the message asking for everyone to keep him and his family in his prayers during these difficult times.

Shortly after Thomas' video went live, TMZ released the story, reporting Thomas got caught cheating and was held at gunpoint by his wife. The altercation took place on April 13 in Austin, Texas and involved "multiple people," including Earl's brother Seth. Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4 AM.

According to the report, Nina Thomas claims Earl left the house earlier in the day after the two had a disagreement about his drinking and was picked up by Seth. Doing some investigating on Snapchat, she found video of her husband with another woman.

Using his Snapchat account, she tracked Thomas to a nearby Airbnb rental house and called two other women to help her confront him. She also brought one of his pistols, a 9mm Berreta, looking to "scare him."

Upon their arrival, the three women discovered Earl and Seth "naked in bed with other women," leading to the alleged altercation. Nina pulled out the gun and pointed it at Earl's head, believing it wouldn't fire because she removed the magazine. However, a round was found in the chamber and the safety wasn't engaged.

Luckily, Earl was able to pry the gun away from her, though he did take a shot to the nose in the process.

After the cops arrived, Nina and her two counterparts were arrested and she was booked for burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Since he wasn't deemed the aggressor, Earl wasn't arrested.

Earl and Nina Thomas were married in an extravagant wedding back in 2016. The veteran defender played his first nine seasons with the Seahawks after being drafted in the first round back in 2010 and left to sign a four-year deal with the Ravens, where he earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod last season.

More details from the disturbing incident can be read here, but this remains a developing story that won't be going away anytime soon as more information becomes available.

