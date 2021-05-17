Former Seahawks Third-Round Pick Lano Hill Signs With Panthers

An expected departure has finally come as former Seahawks safety Lano Hill has landed a deal with the Panthers.

It's been a while since the Seahawks saw some free agent movement, either in or out of the Pacific Northwest. That finally changed Sunday night—in a minor way, that is.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety Lano Hill - a 2017 third-round pick of Seattle's - has signed with the Panthers. This marks the third former Seahawk to make their way to Carolina this offseason, with tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan and receiver David Moore being the others.

This, of course, is due greatly in part to the arrival of Scott Fitterer as the Panthers' new general manager. Fitterer, a longtime scout, spent the past 20 years as a member of the Seahawks organization, working his way up to a role as the team's vice president of football operations in 2020.

Hill, 25, tried out for Carolina during its rookie minicamp and impressed the staff enough to earn his second contract of his young NFL career. He'll be hoping this one goes a lot better than the first, in which he struggled to stay healthy - and effective - as a four-year rotational player for the Seahawks.

Drafted out of Michigan at pick No. 95 in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hill appeared in 42 games for Seattle. In all, he recorded 64 combined tackles - three for a loss - and a fumble recovery.

Entering the league behind the future Hall of Fame talents of Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, he saw his fair share of opportunities as the team transitioned from its legendary 'Legion of Boom' secondary shortly thereafter. However, for a multitude of reasons, he was unable to break through to the top of a depth chart that prominently featured failed fourth-rounder Tedric Thompson and veteran Bradley McDougald.

Perhaps his most memorable moment with the Seahawks came in his final game for them. In a Week 2 matchup against the Patriots last year, defensive end L.J. Collier made a game-winning, goal-line stop of New England quarterback Cam Newton to seal the Seattle victory. This was ultimately made possible by Hill, who blew up the lead blocker, Jakob Johnson, to free Collier up to make the play.

Unfortunately for him, he wouldn't play another down after suffering a back injury. Initially hoping to return, the effects of his ailments lingered and he was eventually placed on season-ending injured reserve on October 21, 2020.

It comes as no surprise Hill didn't return to the "Emerald City." Aside from his woeful four years with the Seahawks, the team also boasts a strong group of safeties on its roster headlined by All-Pro Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Marquise Blair. Now, Hill will look to revitalize his career in Carolina.