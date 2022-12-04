Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13.

And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but as the moment?

Seattle is up 17-13 in the third quarter ... Ken Walker III is injured and maybe out ... and some frustration boiled over in a way that caused a sideline conflict between the rookie and his QB Geno Smith ...

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) missed Week 12 and doesn't have a timetable for return. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve, Allen Robinson is now out for the season and Aaron Donald’s dealing with an ankle injury that will cause him to miss Sunday's game. It is the first game missed by Donald because of injury in his NFL career.

The Rams are fresh off a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which Bryce Perkins filled in at quarterback. The Rams have struggled mightily on offense, currently ranking 31st in the league in yards per game with just 279.8.

Seattle looks to get back in the win column after an overtime 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that culminated in a walk-off 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs. Gashed through the air and on the ground, the Seahawks allowed 576 yards of total offense in the frustrating defeat to the Raiders at Lumen Field, dropping out of the playoff picture in the process.

Geno Smith threw for 328 yards in the Week 12 loss, his third 300-plus yard performance of the season. The Seahawks are within striking distance of postseason play with much thanks to the performance of Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage.

The Seahawks still have a chance to crash the playoff party when most predicted a rebuilding season in 2022. Seattle currently sits second, just behind San Francisco with six games left to play.

FAMILIAR FACE: Sunday will be Super Bowl champion Bobby Wagner's first time facing his former team since Los Angeles signed him in free agency. Wagner played nine seasons with the Seahawks.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

ODDS: Seattle is a 8-point favorites vs. the Rams.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Safety Quandre Diggs after the Seahawks surrendered 283 rush yards to the Raiders:

"Everybody's gonna expose it if we don't fix it," Diggs said of the run defense. "We fixed it for a little bit, but it shows its head again... I thought we fixed it. I just have to look at it, it's not for a lack of effort. We just got to figure it out again, that niche that we had for a while there."

