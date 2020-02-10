Report: Greg Olsen Expected to Visit Seahawks on Wednesday

After visiting with the Bills last week and broadcasting an XFL game on Sunday, Greg Olsen will continue his free agent tour with the Redskins and Seahawks this week.

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran tight end will meet with Washington's brass through Monday before traveling to Seattle on Wednesday. He's expected to make a decision on his next team by the end of the week.

Olsen, who will turn 35 in March, enjoyed a nice bounce back season in 2019, catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns. In his 13-year NFL career, he has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns while being selected to three Pro Bowls.

Despite his advancing age, signing Olsen makes sense for the Seahawks on numerous fronts. With Will Dissly coming back from a torn Achilles tendon and only two other tight ends currently under contract, the team could use a talented veteran presence at the position and he shouldn't be as expensive as younger free agent alternatives.

While his recent history of foot problems that cost him 16 games in 2017 and 2018 presents a red flag for any interested team, Olsen showed last year he still has plenty left to give as a receiver playing with backup quarterbacks. He also would be an excellent addition in the locker room after serving as a team captain for several years in Carolina.

Prior ties to coaches Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott may make the Bills and Redskins the favorite to sign Olsen, but neither team has a quarterback close to the caliber of Russell Wilson. If he's most concerned about contending for a title in the twilight of his career, the Seahawks would be his best option on a one-year deal.