How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of DeeJay Dallas

With the 144th pick in the fourth round, the Seahawks drafted DeeJay Dallas out of the University of Miami. The move reunites him with fellow former Hurricanes running back Travis Homer in Seattle.

“Travis was the first person I called after I talked to the coaches. Travis really just extended his well wishes to me. He just told me how excited he was and I’m just excited to reunite with my brother, honestly,” Dallas said.

During Dallas' media session, he was asked about his thoughts on fitting into Seattle's scheme, including as a receiving option out of the backfield. The team currently has uncertainty at the position with Rashaad Penny returning from an ACL tear and Chris Carson set to hit free agency in 2021.

“As far as fit goes, just honestly trying to get here and compete with the rest of the guys. Whatever is asked upon me, I’ll do whatever," said Dallas. "Honestly, I know the Seahawks running backs are physical, downhill runners, they have playmaking ability. Honestly, just trying to get in and compete with the rest of the pack. I’ll do whatever. Whether that’s [ a] receiver or special teams or running back. I’ll do whatever and I’m excited for this opportunity.”

How did draft pundits view Dallas' selection in the fourth round? The decision to select another running back met mixed reviews from experts.

Bleacher Report

Grade: C

Mike Tanier: "Didn't someone named D.J. Dallas once open for Kid Rock? If so, he shouldn't be confused with this DeeJay Dallas, whose nickname among teammates is "Fat Boy," which also sounds like an opener for Kid Rock. Dallas is not even Jerome Bettis chunky, let alone fat, but he's powerfully built and can be a load to bring down whether in the open field or when barreling between the tackles (occasionally as a Wildcat quarterback). Dallas had fumble problems early in his college career, and his hands-on screens and short passes are misadventures. His pass protection is similarly erratic: rugged and physical at times, but he looks lost and indecisive other times. There's enough film of Dallas running wild, blocking on the perimeter on screens, and doing Wildcat stuff to be intrigued about his potential as some all-purpose threat. It's more likely that he's an NFL fringe player, though one who could leap up from a practice squad and produce a mammoth game or two. It wouldn’t be a Seahawks draft without a running back with both high upside and bust potential."

CBS Sports

Grade: C+

Chris Trapasso "Dallas has fine contact balance and runs low to the ground. Just won't breakaway down the field. Not very elusive. Minimal instant acceleration. Solid RB depth."

NFL.com

Grade: N/A

Mark Dulgerian: "Seattle values a backfield with specific specialties in each of its runners. Dallas hangs his hat on his versatility as a runner and blocker. He won't eat up a ton of carries, but OC Brian Schottenheimer will find ways to deploy him in specialty packages."