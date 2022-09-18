Artie Burns, Jake Curhan Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. 49ers

As expected, the Seahawks will be without multiple cornerbacks in the secondary for their road opener against the 49ers with veterans Artie Burns and Justin Coleman both being held out with groin and calf injuries respectively.

Burns, who signed with Seattle as a free agent in March on a one-year deal, has been sidelined since mid-August after straining his groin during one-on-one drills. He attempted to return for the preseason finale in Dallas, but he reaggravated the injury and did not play in the regular season opener against Denver last Monday night. Despite practicing on Friday, coach Pete Carroll indicated he was a long shot to suit up in Santa Clara.

Tweaking his hamstring in practice early in the week, Coleman didn't practice on Friday and underwent imaging to investigate the severity of the injury. Carroll didn't have any additional information on Friday, but he was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday. Rookie Coby Bryant will presume slot cornerback duties in his absence.

Along with Coleman, the Seahawks ruled safety Joey Blount out on Saturday after the undrafted rookie injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice. Though the strain is mild in nature per Carroll, it happened late enough in the week that he didn't have a chance to bounce back and play this weekend.

With Coleman and Burns out, former Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn will make his Seahawks debut after sitting out Week 1 and Xavier Crawford will suit up as a practice squad elevation for additional depth. Safety Teez Tabor, who the team signed after placing safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve off the Falcons practice squad, will also be available wearing No. 46.

Capping off Seattle's list of inactives, second-year tackle/guard Jake Curhan will be inactive as a healthy scratch, leaving only Stone Forsythe as a backup behind starters Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Defensive tackle Myles Adams and rookie receiver Dareke Young will also be inactive despite being fully healthy.

