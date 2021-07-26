Report: Jamal Adams, Seahawks 'Not Close' on Extension Talks

Though contract talks aren't accelerating as planned, the star safety is expected to report on time for Seattle's training camp as the two sides continue to work towards a record-breaking extension.

While he currently does not have a contract beyond the 2021 season, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is expected to report for the start of Seahawks training camp on July 27.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams and the Seahawks are "not close" to agreeing to terms on an extension. But talks between the two sides remain ongoing and the expectation remains that the two sides will strike a deal to make him the highest-paid player at his position, surpassing Broncos star Justin Simmons at $15.25 million per year.

"I don't expect any issues at all with Adams showing up. We'll see for sure tomorrow if he does. But that is, of course, the expectation," Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network. "Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both sides will be happy with and ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ will likely be a very, very rich man."

Adams did not attend Seattle's OTAs or mandatory minicamp in June, but he was excused for personal reasons. He underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his shoulder and fix multiple broken fingers earlier in the offseason and per coach Pete Carroll, he would not have been able to do much anyway if he attended. Without a new contract, it remains unknown whether or not he will participate in drill work when camp opens on Wednesday.

Seattle originally acquired Adams from the New York Jets one year ago to the day, sending two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for the All-Pro talent. They opted not to sign him to an extension as part of the trade, which in hindsight may not have been the wisest of moves.

Adams views himself as a defensive weapon rather than just a safety and various reports over the course of the offseason have suggested he's not only looking to become the highest-paid safety, but to obliterate the record with pass-rusher money. After setting a new record for sacks by a defensive back (9.5) in his first season with the Seahawks, the player holds most of the leverage in negotiations given the king's ransom the organization traded away to land him in the first place.

From Seattle's perspective, all signs continue to point to the team being more than willing to make him the highest-paid safety. But per an earlier report from NFL Network, they want to keep linebacker Bobby Wagner as the highest-paid defensive player at $18 million per year, which would put a cap on what they would be willing to pay Adams.

Why would this present a potential problem for the Seahawks? Last week, the 49ers rewarded star linebacker Fred Warner with an extension of his own worth more than $19 million per year. Given his skill set and how often he plays up in the box like a linebacker, Adams likely sees himself as a comparable player and will seek similar compensation accordingly.

Whether or not he's seeking Warner-type money remains to be seen, but this latest report from Rapoport indicates the two sides are indeed still far apart at the negotiating table. Most likely, differences in what the organization offered and what Adams demands salary-wise are the main reason for stalled progress on a potential extension thus far.

Nonetheless, as Rapoport noted, both the team and player remain motivated to get a deal done before the start of the regular season and slower progress shouldn't make Seahawks fans push a panic button. Adams' willingness to report on time, even if he doesn't actually participate in on-field drills until a new deal is in place or isn't quite ready to participate health-wise, shows good faith on his part believing an extension will be agreed upon in the near future.