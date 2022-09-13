Seahawks' Jamal Adams OUT: 'Serious' Injury in Win Over Broncos

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed an encouraging start in their season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos, registering a 17-16 win.

But the team may have lost one of their star players for the foreseeable future.

Leaving the field on a cart after being unable to put weight on his left leg, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams departed early in the second quarter with an injury and Seattle designated him as doubtful to return.

UPDATE: Coach Pete Carroll is now saying it is a quad injury and that it is "serious.''

With the Seahawks up by four with 13:29 to go in the quarter and the Broncos facing 3rd and 12, Adams came on a blitz through the A gap untouched, wrapping up quarterback Russell Wilson as he threw the ball. The pass attempt bounced off of another defender before falling to the ground to force a punt.

Unfortunately, Adams began favoring his leg after standing up and limped his way to the sideline, quickly getting evaluated in the blue injury tent before being carted off. Josh Jones replaced him in the lineup alongside fellow starter Quandre Diggs on the ensuing drive.

It's just the latest injury for Adams, who underwent surgeries to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and fuse several fingers this offseason. He re-injured one of those fingers in the first training camp practice in July and has been playing with a special padded glove to protect the injury. Two years ago, he underwent a separate surgery to repair a torn labrum and dealt with finger-related issues.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.