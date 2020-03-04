Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Still Facing Uncertain Free Agent Market

With the legal tampering period for NFL free agency only 12 days away, the market for Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed remains unclear.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent, sources indicated the 27-year old Reed still hopes to net $10 million-plus per year on a multi-year contract. But after receiving a six-game suspension and producing only 2.0 sacks in 10 regular season games in 2019, he may have a difficult time reeling in such an offer and a return to Seattle remains a "50/50" proposition.

As part of a crowded free agent class at the position, Reed will be competing against the likes of Javon Hargrave, D.J. Reader, Michael Brockers, and several other proven veterans for his next contract. Diminished production in a saturated field could force him to settle for less money than he wants, either in Seattle or elsewhere.

Analysis: Five free agent defensive tackles who could interest Seahawks.

This time last year, Reed entered the final year of his rookie deal coming off a career year, as he produced 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits for the Seahawks. Though he was snubbed from making his first Pro Bowl, he posted similar numbers to First-Team All-Pro selection Fletcher Cox.

Per sources, Reed and his agent pushed for a deal in the ballpark of $16 million per year similar to the one Geno Atkins signed with the Bengals in 2018, making him one of the league's highest paid interior defenders.

However, with the Seahawks working on extensions for quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner along with negotiating a deal to ship defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs, the team opted not to extend Reed before the 2020 season.

Aiming to continue building his value for free agency while playing out the final year of his contract, the NFL slapped Reed with a six-game suspension in late July. After returning in October, he was unable to replicate his pass rushing production from the season prior, finishing with just 10 quarterback hits.

Reflecting on Reed's disappointing season, coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he doesn't view his 2018 campaign as an outlier. With a few bounces going his way, he believes he could have been just as disruptive in 2019.

"I'm not going that way, at all," Carroll commented. "When you go back and watch his film that we've been through, his stuff already, and watch all the attempts at making sacks and the opportunities that were there, right in front of him, you know, he had six, probably five or six plays were he could have made a clean sack and it got away from him for one reason or another. That changes everything."

As he spoke about at length in his end-of-season press conference, Carroll also emphasized that the lack of help from rushers on the outside impacted Reed's performance as well.

"He missed six games, he could have had five or six sacks anyway, easily. I do think that he'll benefit as we pick up our pressure on the outside. I thought our outside guys could have done more, so he'll benefit from that. We'd love to have him back with us, and all that, with the expectation that that year is within his reach."

Carroll's remarks confirm the Seahawks legitimate interest in re-signing Reed and he clearly views last year as a mirage more than his breakthrough 2018 season. But money will talk, as always, and a new deal will depend on asking price, contract length, and general interest from other teams.

General manager John Schneider all but ruled out Seattle using the franchise tag on Reed, who would make more than $15 million in 2020 under the one-year exclusive tender. And though the transition tag is slightly cheaper, that option won't be on the table either, as the organization hasn't used one since 2007 when guard Steve Hutchinson fled for Minnesota.

If Reed's market doesn't materialize as expected - he certainly won't fetch an Atkins-type deal - his best bet may be to come back to the Seahawks on a one-year deal with hopes of restoring his value. Both parties could win under such an arrangement, as a bounce-back season could be enough to persuade Schneider into giving him a long-term deal next March.

There's also always the chance one team will view Reed's past season similarly to Carroll, which could coax another general manager to take the risk and throw the bag at him. In that instance, with other important needs to fill, expect Schneider to take a hard pass.