Joshua Onujiogu Elevated From Seahawks Practice Squad, Set to Make NFL Debut in Arizona

With standout pass rusher Darrell Taylor ruled out on Friday due to a hip injury, the Seahawks added insurance to their edge group by elevating rookie outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu from the practice squad to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Onujiogu, an undrafted signee out of Division III program Framingham State, began his first NFL offseason program viewed as a longshot to make Seattle's 53-man roster. Along with Taylor and Alton Robinson returning, the team signed Uchenna Nwosu in free agency and used a pair of draft picks on Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith in April, leaving limited practice reps for him to prove what he could do

But with Robinson suffering a PCL sprain in his knee and Smith battling hip injuries throughout training camp and eventually landing on season-ending injured reserve, Onujiogu maximized on his expanded opportunities late in the preseason. Finishing off an impressive August with a bang, he registered a sack and four quarterback pressures in a loss to the Cowboys in the Seahawks exhibition finale.

While he was released only one day later in typical early season roster shuffling, Onujiogu's late surge earned him an initial spot of the 53-man roster. Once he cleared waivers, Seattle promptly brought him back on the practice squad and he's been waiting patiently for his opportunity to play on Sunday.

Now, with an injury once again opening the door for him, Onujiogu will get to finally make his NFL debut and have a prime opportunity to contribute as a reserve rusher off the edge chasing after Cardinals dual threat quarterback Kyler Murray as well as on special teams.

