SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Russell Wilson: K.J. Wright and Duane Brown Among NFL's Most Underrated Players

Thomas Hall10

So far this offseason, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been in the spotlight on social media on more than just one occasion.

First, Wilson received a lot of attention for his uncharacteristic comments last week during the Pro Bowl on the Seahawks needing to add superstars this offseason. Then, the Second-Team All-Pro revealed through his social media channels on Thursday that he’s expecting his second child with R&B singer Ciara.

Now, if all that wasn’t enough, Wilson capped off a busy week by sharing some of his time to answer a handful of questions from fans through Bleacher Report on Friday.

Among other things, the eighth-year pro was asked about which player he feels is the most underrated in the entire league. In his usual humbling way, Wilson refused to mention just one player in his response.

“It's a good question. I've never been asked this. I think the most underrated player in the NFL is K.J. Wright,” Wilson said on Bleacher Report’s open forum. “The other player I would say is Duane Brown.”

Since Wilson has spent his entire career with Wright in Seattle, it wasn't that surprising he mentioned him first. But it's clear the former Wisconsin standout has quickly developed a strong relationship with his blind side protector in just two and a half seasons playing together.

Midway through the 2017 season, the Seahawks acquired Brown and a 2018 fifth-round selection, which turned into Shaquem Griffin, from the Texans in exchange for cornerback Jeremy Lane (who was ultimately sent back after failing his physical), a 2018 third-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick. 

Over his last two and a half seasons in Seattle, Brown has started in all 39 games he's played in and missed only six games (including the playoffs). He was selected to the Pro Bowl, the fourth of his career, in his first year with the team.

In the six games that Brown missed, the Seahawks went 2-4 and Wilson was sacked a total of 12 times. So it's clear just how much the offense has missed him when he's been sidelined due to injury.

As for Wright, he's been a staple of consistency during nine seasons in Seattle. Aside from an injury-riddled 2018 season, he's been durable and productive playing weakside linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner.

In five of the past six seasons, Wright yielded at least 100 total tackles and missed just a single regular season game. In addition, Wright has also registered the ninth-most solo tackles (533) in franchise history and moved into third all-time for combined tackles this past season.

Wright, who turned 30 last July, enjoyed quite the comeback season with a career-high in tackles and recorded a career-high 11 pass deflections and three interceptions in 2019. Despite those impressive numbers, the longest-tenured player on the Seahawks wasn't selected to participate in this year's Pro Bowl and has only made the all star game once in his career.

If both Wright and Brown are able to stay healthy during the 2020 season and continue to play at a high level, they'll both be viable candidates to get back to the Pro Bowl next season. Hopefully Wilson's commentary will change the narrative a bit for two players who remain undervalued across the league.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Target Veteran TE Greg Olsen?

Seattle has a clear and obvious need for upgrades at tight end. Olsen indicated he still wants to play for a contender. Could this be a potential fit for both parties?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

SoCalBeach

Locked On Seahawks (1/30/20) - Will Seahawks Let Shaquill Griffin 'Travel' in 2020?

Looking to become a true shutdown corner, Griffin wants to move with the NFL's top receivers. But should Seattle let him?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Ex-Seahawk Takes Long, Winding Road to Super Bowl LIV

Denied his chance to play in the big game on multiple occasions, Mike Person’s story of determination and perseverance finally has a happy ending leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.

CorbinSmithNFL

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

nmenert177777

Do you think Seattle should let Shaquill Griffin "travel" with the best receivers for other teams? …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Address Offensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

Taking advantage of a strong offensive line draft class, Seattle lands two tackles and a guard to help protect Russell Wilson and adds depth at several other key positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Special Teams Player of the Year

While it took time for them to find their way onto field on offense and defense for Seattle, two rookies made the most of their first NFL seasons by carving out roles as core special teams players.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara Set to Welcome Third Child

Making the announcement on Instagram while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, Wilson and Ciara will have their second child together.

CorbinSmithNFL

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Would Make an Intriguing Acquisition for Seahawks

Following his outstanding 2019 campaign, could the Seahawks could attempt to pry receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings this offseason?

Thomas Hall10

by

nmenert177777

Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

Seattle has been notorious for trading down or out of the first round completely under John Schneider. Could that change this year?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL