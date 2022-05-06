K.J. Wright Wants to 'Come Back' to Seattle, Finish Career With Seahawks

Wright would like to continue playing football in 2022, but only if he can play with his original team and be with his family in the Pacific Northwest.

After spending last season with the Raiders wearing unfamiliar silver and black, K.J. Wright will only play in the NFL in 2022 under one condition: a reunion with the Seahawks must be on tap.

Speaking with long-time ESPN host Trey Wingo on the Half-Forgotten History podcast on Thursday, Wright expressed his desire to return to Seattle where he suited up in each of his first 10 seasons. When asked what would be the best-case scenario for him heading into his 12th season, the veteran linebacker didn't hold back expressing his desires to return to his former stomping grounds.

“I just want to go back home,” Wright responded. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.”

Few players manage to last a decade with the franchise that originally drafted them, but Wright enjoyed 10 fantastic seasons manning the weakside linebacker spot alongside Bobby Wagner after originally being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Ranked third in the Seahawks record books, he recorded 941 tackles during that span and added 13.5 sacks and 11 interceptions, playing the role of unheralded hero for some of the best defenses in league history.

Before hitting free agency a year ago, Wright turned in one of his finest seasons at 31 years young. The only defender in the NFL with double-digit tackles for loss and pass breakups in 2020, he stuffed the stat sheet with 86 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pick while playing strongside linebacker for the first time.

But with Jordyn Brooks ready to break into the starting lineup full-time and Darrell Taylor coming back from injury ready to take over at the SAM spot, Seattle opted not to bring Wright back. The player recently indicated in an interview he reached out to the organization during training camp hoping to re-sign, but nothing came from those discussions and he eventually settled for a one-year deal to join Las Vegas.



While Wright enjoyed his brief time with the Raiders and still played at a high level in a limited role, he spent the season away from his wife and two children and admitted to Wingo the time away from them wore down on him. Set to turn 33 in July, he doesn't have any interest in playing away from them again or moving his family, declaring he will either play for the Seahawks or won't play at all.

"If it's not Seattle, then I'll be happy and content," Wright said.

With Wagner now in Los Angeles after being released in March, the Seahawks could potentially use a veteran insurance option like Wright at linebacker, especially with the leadership vacuum left behind by Wagner and Russell Wilson's departures. Currently, fourth-year veteran Cody Barton is slated to start alongside Brooks at the MIKE linebacker spot, while backups Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan continue to recover from torn ACLs.

But following last week's NFL draft, after not picking any linebackers with their nine selections, coach Pete Carroll sounded pleased with Seattle's current group at the position and no additions seem imminent.

"I feel like we're in good shape in the way we're lining up," Carroll remarked. "Depth-wise and as always we keep, we'll keep working it, but I like the guys that we have and I think we're in good shape there."

As the Seahawks transition to a 3-4 defense, Wright's fit from a schematic standpoint almost looks like trying to squeeze a square peg into a round hole. At his age, he's lost a few steps in coverage as an off-ball linebacker and wouldn't be an asset as an outside hybrid linebacker with Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, rookie Boye Mafe, and Alton Robinson offering far more upside as pass rushers off the edge.

If Seattle played with four-man fronts and wanted a stout run defender off the edge in specific situations, however, Wright could absolutely play that role as he did so effectively two years ago. He could also sub in for Barton in short yardage situations with his penchant for stuffing the run. At the right price, that type of rotational substitute could offer defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt great value, and he would undoubtedly be embraced by the fan base and teammates alike.

But for the time being, even if he's willing to play for near veteran minimum in a reduced role, Wright's chances of coming back for an 11th season with the organization appear slim. Carroll and general manager John Schneider decided not to re-sign him last year and while nothing should be ruled out, it's hard to imagine they would be bring him back with the Seahawks now in the midst of a rebuild and deploying a scheme that may not play well to his strengths.