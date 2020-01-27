SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

CorbinSmithNFL

With opening weekend for the XFL coming immediately after the Super Bowl, the Seattle Dragons officially named their 52-man roster on Monday, just 12 days before their first game against the DC Defenders on February 8.

While the rules and pace of play will be different than in the NFL, Seahawks fans should see some familiar faces suiting up for the Dragons when they play at CenturyLink Field for the first time on February 15. Six players with prior ties to the franchise will be on the Week 1 roster, including receiver Kasen Williams and quarterback B.J. Daniels.

Williams emerged as a preseason sensation for Seattle in 2017, catching nine passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. However, the former Washington Husky didn’t make the final 53-man roster and briefly spent time with the Browns and Colts before being phased out of the league.

As for Daniels, he entered the league as a seventh-round pick for the 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Seahawks. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and then transitioned to receiver before the 2015 season, eventually catching two passes for 18 yards in eight games with Seattle and Houston.

Along with Daniels and Williams, former Seahawks receiver Keenan Reynolds, cornerback Mohammed Seisay, tackle Isaiah Battle, and defensive tackle Tani Tupou made the Dragons initial roster.

Reynolds, a former Heisman finalist at Navy, spent training camp with the Seahawks last August after being on the team’s practice squad most of the 2018 season. He was waived before the start of the regular season and with his practice squad eligibility expired, he joined the Dragons in the XFL Draft.

Seattle traded a sixth-round pick to the Lions for Seisay in August 2015, but the former Nebraska standout never appeared in a game during two seasons with the team. He most recently played in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.

Battle was also acquired by the Seahawks via trade from the Chiefs, but like Seisay, he never played a down for the team. After bouncing on and off the practice squad in 2017, he was ultimately waived on September 1, 2018 and last was on an NFL roster for the Panthers last spring.

Previously playing in two games for the Seahawks and Falcons, Tupou hasn’t dressed for an NFL game since the 2017 season and will open the inaugural XFL season on injured reserve.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
UrbanSombrero
UrbanSombrero

Loved watching both Tupou and Kasen at UW and this gives me another reason to give the Dragons team a shot

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Pete Carroll shares thoughts on passing of "iconic figure" Kobe Bryant. https://twitter.com/OmarDRuiz/status/1221593480469893121

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin Represent Seahawks in Pro Bowl Defeat

Despite losing to the AFC for the third straight year, quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin both represented the Seahawks during the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There’s been much debate about whether or not now-retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized among the game’s elite. But looking at his numbers through eight seasons, Wilson already looks well on his way to having his bust in Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

12thMan1981MoDaD

Seahawks Mourn Passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The sports world lost an all-time great with the news of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter dying in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday.

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson indicating Seahawks need to add "superstars" this offseason. Who would you like to see come to Seattle? …

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Sparkyseahawk

Seeking Stars, Which Pro Bowlers Could Seahawks Pursue in Free Agency?

In a bold statement, Russell Wilson indicated the Seahawks needed to add superstars to get to back to the Super Bowl. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially be available and add star power to Seattle’s roster for 2020?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Abdicates Pro Bowl Starting Role for Drew Brees

In a generous gesture to one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Wilson will give up his starting spot to Brees for Sunday's all-star exhibition match.

CorbinSmithNFL

Senior Bowl Risers Highlight Latest Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft

Seattle adds much-needed talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball while also supplementing the offense with a couple dynamic play makers and adding two quality cornerbacks to push Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers.

Dan Viens

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 Positional Needs Entering 2020

Fixing the pass rush remains Seattle’s first and foremost priority, but despite making the divisional round, this team still has plenty of other areas that could use an upgrade in coming months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

SeaHokie31

Is it Time for Seahawks to Part Ways with Ken Norton Jr.?

Well-respected by players, replacing Norton wouldn’t sit well with everyone. But after his defense regressed in nearly every category last season, does Seattle have a choice?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Jtp17