Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

With opening weekend for the XFL coming immediately after the Super Bowl, the Seattle Dragons officially named their 52-man roster on Monday, just 12 days before their first game against the DC Defenders on February 8.

While the rules and pace of play will be different than in the NFL, Seahawks fans should see some familiar faces suiting up for the Dragons when they play at CenturyLink Field for the first time on February 15. Six players with prior ties to the franchise will be on the Week 1 roster, including receiver Kasen Williams and quarterback B.J. Daniels.

Williams emerged as a preseason sensation for Seattle in 2017, catching nine passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. However, the former Washington Husky didn’t make the final 53-man roster and briefly spent time with the Browns and Colts before being phased out of the league.

As for Daniels, he entered the league as a seventh-round pick for the 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Seahawks. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and then transitioned to receiver before the 2015 season, eventually catching two passes for 18 yards in eight games with Seattle and Houston.

Along with Daniels and Williams, former Seahawks receiver Keenan Reynolds, cornerback Mohammed Seisay, tackle Isaiah Battle, and defensive tackle Tani Tupou made the Dragons initial roster.

Reynolds, a former Heisman finalist at Navy, spent training camp with the Seahawks last August after being on the team’s practice squad most of the 2018 season. He was waived before the start of the regular season and with his practice squad eligibility expired, he joined the Dragons in the XFL Draft.

Seattle traded a sixth-round pick to the Lions for Seisay in August 2015, but the former Nebraska standout never appeared in a game during two seasons with the team. He most recently played in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.

Battle was also acquired by the Seahawks via trade from the Chiefs, but like Seisay, he never played a down for the team. After bouncing on and off the practice squad in 2017, he was ultimately waived on September 1, 2018 and last was on an NFL roster for the Panthers last spring.

Previously playing in two games for the Seahawks and Falcons, Tupou hasn’t dressed for an NFL game since the 2017 season and will open the inaugural XFL season on injured reserve.